Keys to Victory: Nebraska vs. Colorado
All of Husker Nation is anxiously awaiting Saturday’s rivalry matchup with our old friends, the Colorado Buffaloes. On behalf of the Common Fan podcast, here are four keys to victory for the Huskers, and three keys to victory for all the fellow Common Fans.
Nebraska’s Keys to Victory
RUN. THE. BALL. Everyone is excited about Dylan Raiola, and even more so after the UTEP game. His talent and potential appear to be limitless. And hopefully, he’s on point on Saturday. We’ll need him to manage the offense well, and that will include hitting some timely throws (and hopefully some big throws). Having said that, I hope Nebraska tries to turn this into an old fashioned Big Ten game. I’d love to see them pound the ball right at Colorado for four quarters. As much as the Buffs get the Big Red blood boiling, and we don’t want to give them any credit, we have to acknowledge they have some playmakers on offense. Coach Rhule said this week that quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver Travis Hunter could be two of the top five players in the NFL draft. One way to limit their effectiveness on offense is to play keep away.
Get to the Quarterback. Another way to limit their effectiveness is to prevent them from finding a rhythm on offense. I expect Nebraska’s defensive line to have the advantage over Colorado’s offensive line. They need to get in the backfield and wreak as much havoc as humanly possible. Sanders is a gifted athlete; he is adept at avoiding sacks and throwing on the run. Hopefully we can get him on the ground early and often, but at the very least, we need to see the Huskers causing as much disruption as possible. Don’t let that offense get comfortable.
Limit Big Plays. Don’t lose your mind if the Buffaloes hit a few big plays on offense (although, as has been discussed regularly on the Common Fan Podcast, the occasional hat throw or couch punch is certainly acceptable). In addition to Sanders and Hunter, Jimmy Horn Jr. had almost 200 receiving yards and a touchdown, and LaJohntay Wester caught five balls for 58 yards. I’d love nothing more than to see the Blackshirts dominate the game from start to finish, but CU will likely hit some big plays. The key will be limiting those plays; keep everything in front of you, don’t let a 15 yard catch turn into a 50 yard catch, and don’t let first downs turn into touchdowns. I have full faith in Tony White and his crew will be up for the challenge.
Avoid Turnovers. People forget that, during the ugly 36-14 loss to Colorado last season, the Buffs only led 13-7 in the 3rd quarter. Ultimately though, Nebraska could not get out of its own way. It felt like we were turning the ball over on every possession, and we did it way too many times on our own side of the field. The defense wore down, and it was only a matter of time before the bottom fell out during a forgettable, mistake-riddled game. We absolutely CANNOT give the ball away this game. The Huskers have to hold onto the ball at all costs. If we have to punt, at least we can play the field position game. Fixing the turnover problem has been a major focus for the Rhule staff in the offseason, and the Huskers are +1 in turnover margin after one game. That’s a good start, but Nebraska will need to keep it going on Saturday.
Common Fan Keys to Victory
Hydrate. Listen up, Common Fan. You’re no good out there if you lose your voice before the 4th quarter. Or, if you have a few pops and a couple of Runzas, you need to keep your strength until the clock shows zeroes. Staying hydrated can help with all of the above. Sure, it’s a night game, and no one’s going to blame you for having some big boy sodas as you prepare for kickoff. But let’s be smart, mix in some waters, and make sure you’re ready to roll when kickoff comes around. This includes everyone watching at home too, not just those who are going to the game. We need everybody screaming at their TVs, sending the positive vibes, and doing everything possible to get the Huskers to 2-0.
Bring Your “A” Snack Game. This isn’t the time to mess around with some half price, store bought trail mix with unidentifiable ingredients. This is our biggest non-conference game of the year against an old school rival. Didn’t have a chance to make your wings with the special marinade last weekend? Now’s the time. Been thinking about how much everyone would like that homemade cookie recipe you used to make? Bring it back. Wondering whether you got too much ground beef, and maybe you shouldn’t make all the sliders? Don’t think twice; make them all. We need to pull out all the stops. It doesn’t matter if you’re tailgating at Memorial Stadium, enjoying a potluck with friends, or watching at home 1,000 miles away. Don’t go halfway with your snacks this weekend.
Don’t Hesitate When it Comes to Your Gear. I’ve got some shirts from recent years that I used to love, but after wearing them for a few losses, I’ve hesitated to continue wearing them. 2024 is the time to forget about all that. Bring out your best Husker gear, whether it’s a Jamal Lord jersey, red and white leopard print pants, or just a solid t-shirt you got from Scheels. We’re wiping the slate clean and turning a corner this year. Wear your favorite Husker gear and wear it proudly, even if there are sweat stains in the pits or ketchup stains on the shoulder. It’s time to turn karma on its head and laugh in superstition’s face. It’s time to stop apologizing and start winning. It’s time to believe in Nebraska football again.
