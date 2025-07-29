Wanna ‘Buy’ the Nebraska Football Program? You’ll Need Plenty of Pretend Money
It was a fun assignment by The Athletic, a wide-sweeping, breezy read on a summer’s day with college football still more than a month away.
How much are college football franchises worth, if they could be purchased like pro franchises? Naturally, we care about this: How much are the Nebraska Cornhuskers worth on a pretend open market?
The Athletic’s formula ranked the projected price of 68 college football programs, if they could be sold. Its formula was “part art, part science … and used real-life pro transactions to gauge purchase prices relative to a team’s revenue over the past three available years of data.”
The Athletic described its efforts as “fun” and it used “back-of-the-envelope” math and “common sense.”
Where Huskers ranked
Nebraska ranked as the 17th-most valuable college program, worth $930 million in Monopoly money. The Huskers’ average football revenue is $116.3 million of real money, second in the Big Ten behind Michigan at $141 million.
The most valued football program is Texas at a $2.3 billion projected price, with $183 million in average football revenue, the most in the nation. Georgia is second at $147 million revenue. The Huskers rank ninth nationally in revenue.
The Athletic’s Matt Baker wrote about the Huskers: “Although the Cornhuskers usually rank in the top 10 in football revenue, they haven’t finished ranked (on the field) since 2012 or even beaten a ranked team since 2016 and they’re almost 30 years removed from their last national championship.
“They also have failed to stand out in the Big Ten. Those factors make Nebraska a shakier investment; the program looks more like a depreciating asset than a team on the rise.”
Moving forward, the Huskers look to be on more solid and steadying ground. Memorial Stadium has sold out 403 consecutive games. Nebraska’s fanbase is all-in. They’re anxious over results the past decade, but still showing up with no corrosive signs of abandonment.
With last season’s 7-6 record and victory in a bowl game, Huskers fans hope that was the beginning of a long stretch of good and relevant football.
The Huskers’ ranking seems to be a fair assessment in what is a snapshot of the college football landscape going into the 2025 season. Prediction: Win more games and the ranking would be higher.
Huskers rank No. 7 in B1G
Nebraska is considered the seventh-most valuable property in the Big Ten. Eleven B1G teams made the top 30. The Southeastern Conference had 12 teams in the top 30.
The lowest-assessed Big Ten team is Rutgers at 62nd, with a pretend value of $188 million. You would think that’s a remarkably low number given Rutgers’ location in populous central New Jersey, not far from New York and Philadelphia. But those are pro sports towns. College sports are viewed with less passion than most of the Big Ten.
Here are the Big Ten teams:
1. Ohio State
- Third overall ranking nationally
- Projected price: $1.9 billion
- Average annual football revenue: $116 million
2. Michigan
- Fifth overall ranking nationally
- Projected price: $1.83 billion
- Average annual football revenue: $141 million
3. USC
- Eighth overall ranking nationally
- Projected price: $1.4 billion
- Average annual football revenue: $71.3 million
4. Penn State
- 11th overall ranking nationally
- Projected price: $1.2 billion
- Average annual football revenue: $109.5 million
5. Oregon
- 14th overall ranking nationally
- Projected price: $990 million
- Average annual football revenue: $90 million
6. Washington
- 16th overall ranking nationally
- Projected price: $970 million
- Average annual football revenue: $107.8 million
7. Nebraska
- 17th overall ranking nationally
- Projected price: $930 million
- Average annual football revenue: $116.3 million
8. Wisconsin
- 19th overall ranking nationally
- Projected price: $801 million
- Average annual football revenue: $101.1 million
9. Iowa
- 20th overall ranking nationally
- Projected price: $709 million
- Average annual football revenue: $88.6 million
10. Michigan State
- 21st overall ranking nationally
- Projected price: $708 million
- Average annual football revenue: $88.5 million
11. Minnesota
- 28th overall ranking nationally
- Projected price: $562 million
- Average annual football revenue: $80.2 million
12. Northwestern
- 35th overall ranking nationally
- Projected price: $406 million
- Average annual football revenue: $66.7 million
13. Illinois
- 36th overall ranking nationally
- Projected price: $405 million
- Average annual football revenue: $67.5 million
14. Indiana
- 38th overall ranking nationally
- Projected price: $386 million
- Average annual football revenue: $64.3 million
15. Purdue
- 41st overall ranking nationally
- Projected price: $367 million
- Average annual football revenue: $61.2 million
16. UCLA
- T-43rd overall ranking nationally
- Projected price: $340 million
- Average annual football revenue: $42.2 million
17. Maryland
- 52nd overall ranking nationally
- Projected price: $288 million
- Average annual football revenue: $57.6 million
18. Rutgers
- 62nd overall ranking nationally
- Projected price: $188 million
- Average annual football revenue: $37.6 million
Who’s ranked 17th in professional sports?
Since the Huskers are deemed to be the 17th-most valuable college football franchise, we took a look at professional franchises with the same financial ranking.
According to Forbes magazine, in a survey published in May, the San Diego Padres are the 17th-most valuable MLB franchise at $1.95 billion. Baseball’s most valuable franchise: the New York Yankees, at a cool $8.2 billion.
In 2024, CNBC valued NFL franchises. At 17 was the Pittsburgh Steelers at $6.08 billion. The Dallas Cowboys were No. 1 at $11 billion.
CNBC valued NBA franchises in February. The Washington Wizards were 17 at a value of $4.25 billion. The most valuable franchise was the Golden State Warriors, worth $9.4 billion.
CNBC valued NHL franchises in November 2024. The Pittsburgh Penguins were 17 at $1.75 billion. The Toronto Maple Leafs were the most valuable at $4 billion.
Unlike college football, these pro franchises cost real money … if you’re so inclined.
