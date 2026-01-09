Nebraska Hosts Sizeable Offensive Line Target Formerly of LSU

Day 8 of the transfer portal is underway, and through this point, Nebraska has signed as many players in as many days.

However, several positions of need are still expected to be addressed throughout the remaining seven days of the window. And with key roles like running back, left guard, wide receiver, long snapper, and the defensive line appearing to be those that are sought after the most from this staff, the Huskers have done their due diligence at most.

On Jan. 8, it was reported that LSU transfer offensive linemen Paul Mubenga was on campus, and with things heating up between the two sides, here's the latest on his recruitment.

BREAKING: LSU OL Paul Mubenga plans to enter the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’5 310 OL started in 11 out of the 20 games he appeared in



He’ll have 2 years of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/GycMhjyrYM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 28, 2025

A former three-star recruit in the 2023 class, Mubenga signed with the Tigers as one of the potential highest-ceiling players on the entire team. Originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mubenga started playing football as just a freshman in high school and quickly became a mainstay on the offensive line at Georgia high school powerhouse Buford.

As a true freshman, Mubenga did not see the field, though that is common for offensive line prospects, especially those as raw as the 6-foot-4, 320-pound guard was. After putting on noticeable size and strength, including developing his skills in pass protection, the 2024 season saw Mubenga appear in 10 games with 5 starts, all at left guard. Per his player profile listed directly on LSU's website, the then-redshirt freshman allowed 2 sacks on 275 pass blocking opportunities.

After nearly a full season of work, Mubenga entered this fall, quickly becoming the player the LSU staff was hoping he would be when they signed him. Through coaching changes made mid-season, 2025 saw Mubenga earn another six starts at the guard while once again appearing in 10 games. Bringing his career total to 11 starts and 20 games played, the will-be junior offers a level of experience and frame that will be heavily sought after in the transfer portal this offseason.

With that in mind, Nebraska will have to fend off several other Power Four schools to obtain his commitment. Though he's currently favored to land in Lincoln, per On3, Mubenga has also taken a visit to South Carolina, and his younger brother is currently on the roster at Arkansas.

Hailing from Georgia, out of high school, the Gamecocks have a clear proximity to home advantage over the Huskers. However, it is not clear how much of a factor that will be. With two years of eligibility remaining, Mubenga is sure to draw a high price tag for his services over the next two seasons, but that's something Nebraska coach Matt Rhule has publicly said will not take the Huskers out of the running for some of the top players in college football.

South Carolina offensive lineman Tree Babalade is entering the transfer portal, a source tells me and @chris_hummer.



Former four-star recruit who has made 15 career starts. pic.twitter.com/YXXwHQy4GW — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 23, 2025

To date, Nebraska has signed two offensive line prospects projected to be in the starting lineup come September. Tree Babalade, formerly of South Carolina, was added on Jan. 6. He has started 15 games in his career and looks to be on the fast track towards replacing former starter Turner Corcoran at right guard for 2026.

They also added former Iowa State offensive lineman Brendan Black. In three years in Ames, Black started 30 games for the Cyclones and comes to Nebraska with one year of eligibility remaining. He was originally Nebraska's second transfer portal commitment; however, after the quarterback debacle with Kenny Minchey, Black officially became the first portal prospect to sign with Nebraska.

The newest member of The Pipeline.@Brendan_Black51 is N. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/V2QVP5q8yD — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) January 7, 2026

Whether the Huskers can secure a commitment from Mubenga as well or it comes from another prospect within the portal, it's clear they aren't lying idle down the stretch. Nebraska needs to replace three offensive linemen who started throughout the 2025 season, and to this point, it seems to have replaced two of those roles.

Right guard and right tackle appear to be locked down, but the left tackle position remains up in the air. Nebraska does have a former starter in Gunnar Gottula, who could slot into the role, but new offensive line coach Geep Wade seems to be at least wanting to add another player who can compete for the role.

Mubenga's experience does come at the right spot, and his playing time within the SEC is intriguing; however, he will not be the only player Nebraska invites to a visit. Looking now, it appears to be his spot if he wants it, but the Huskers are by no means banking on him to commit. There's plenty of news to come from this position group; expect Nebraska to find clarity by the end of the weekend.

