Was it 'Just Northwestern' or is Nebraska Turning a Corner?
The No Block No Rock podcast, hosted by Jared Hall, Mike Delaware, Kyle Byers, and Connor Kavulak, dissected Nebraska’s gritty 28-21 win over Northwestern — a victory that clinched bowl eligibility for the second straight year. Emmett Johnson’s 4-yard touchdown run with 2:44 left sealed the deal, but not without controversy. Fans are split: breakthrough or embarrassment? The crew also stuck to their preseason predictions for the upcoming USC blackout.
Below is a lightly edited transcript, followed by their score predictions.
Jared Hall: 28-21. We talked a lot about this game yesterday on Cornhusker Counseling… I said 21-20 Nebraska, something so ugly that it’s beautiful. And we got something in that vein. But Will Compton said in the hype video, “I’m sick of people saying this is just Northwestern.” That sticks in my craw because, like, who is Nebraska as of late? So I’m going to throw it to you guys. Your coworker says, “They still look bad — it’s just Northwestern.” What do you say?
Connor Kavulak: You always play the team on your schedule. Northwestern has earned more respect than they’ve historically demanded. This is not some high school patty-cake team. They played a great game. Nebraska made mistakes, but it’s not just Northwestern — just like it’s not just Minnesota. You still have to win. They did. It was ugly, but they won.
Mike Delaware: We knew it’d be hard-nosed. Their strengths were our weaknesses. The fact that Nebraska won without a single tackle for loss all game? Insane.
Kyle Byers: Northwestern’s strength is running the ball. Their RB averaged 7.7 yards per carry — but their OC got away from it. I’m grateful. Nebraska limited big plays through the air, which has been huge.
Jared Hall: Emmett Johnson — bell cow. I need 40 touches. He maximizes every step. It’s November. Time to ride him.
Mike Delaware: Defense needs a complete game. USC will establish the run early, but they’re elite throwing it. That secondary — ranked No. 1 early in the year — has to pin ears back.
Connor Kavulak: Goal: keep USC off the field. Matt Rhule used to be a T.O.P. guy. USC is No. 1 in passing offense. Control the clock with Emmett.
Kyle Byers: They’ll run early. As soon as we overcommit — which we do — they’ll drop balls over the top. Secondary is key.
Game Predictions for Nebraska vs. USC
Mike Delaware: Sticking to preseason: USC 38, Nebraska 35. High-scoring. Dylan throws 40 times — don’t get cute. USC pulls away late. Nebraska covers.
Jared Hall: Preseason hold: USC 31, Nebraska 27. Covers the spread, but the Trojans edge it on talent. Conditions gotta be perfect — USC’s ranked, so… nah.
Kyle Byers: Pucker-factor special: USC 34, Nebraska 21. Emmett gets his, but we can’t stop the run. USC gets theirs.
Connor Kavulak: Solo believer: Nebraska 28, USC 24. Low-scoring grinder. Temps drop to 30° by halftime. Emmett stretches it, controls T.O.P. — we win.
