Was the Coaches Poll a Kick in the Gut to the Huskers?
Huskers fans, what did you think when you first saw the USA Today Coaches Poll that was released Monday? What did you feel deep in the gut when you saw Nebraska not only out of the top 25 but way down at 39th, buried in the dreaded “others receiving votes” category?
Were you angry? Did a chip begin to grow on your shoulder? Were you hoping the Huskers would sneak in at 24 or 25?
Or, were you clear-minded and rational? Six other Big Ten teams are ranked in the top 25, plus two other B1G teams are above the Huskers. How did that sound? Right? Wrong?
Honestly, all of the above made the most sense. At first, it was hard to believe the Huskers were so lightly regarded. Was it a big mistake by the voting coaches? Later, after some reasoned thought … wait a second. What have the Huskers done lately to deserve much more love from the coaches? A 7-6 record last season, the first winning season since 2016?
Upon further review, the coaches’ poll started to make sense. The logic — if there was any logic involved in such an exercise — seemed sound.
Preseason polls are just a snapshot of right now, Aug. 5, of college football, still a few weeks before the first game. Really, preseason polls have little value and have little bearing on the outcome of any game, or any season. Preseason polls’ greatest value is generating media interest and getting fans talking.
In 2024, Nebraska was tied for 46th in the coaches preseason poll, tied with Appalachian State, Colorado (a big miss), Texas State and Tulane. In the final poll, only 33 teams received votes. Nebraska wasn’t one of them.
In 2024’s preseason poll, only 12 of the top 25 were in the top 25 in the final poll. Michigan was ranked eighth in the preseason. Florida State might have been the biggest miss. The Seminoles were ranked 10th. FSU finished its season 2-10. These teams weren't in the preseason top 25 but were in the final top 25: Arizona State, Boise State, Indiana, SMU, BYU, Iowa State, Illinois, South Carolina, Army, Syracuse, Memphis, UNLV and Colorado.
College playoffs changed perception about polls
Before the College Football Playoff, the weekly polls were a driving force used to decide the national champion. Institutions lobbied off the field to enhance their poll rating. It was necessary.
Being a great team on the field wasn’t always enough. Teams needed to get into a certain position to be able to play for a national championship. Polls determined that position, which was the perceived value of a college football team. In that era, in some cases, polls ran hand-in-hand with a team’s win-loss record.
The first CFP rankings will be released Nov. 5 and sets the table for the 12 potential playoff teams and those teams on the outside looking in. Surely, the CFP rankings take note of the weekly polls — not the preseason one — and opinions surely are formed on what those polls indicate. In preceding CFP rankings, on-the-field performance should be the determining factor.
Games will determine if Nebraska is actually the 39th-best college football team or something grander, or worse. Polls didn’t mean much last season when unranked Northern Illinois stunned Notre Dame, 16-14, in early September. Notre Dame was ranked No. 7 in the preseason poll. Northern Illinois didn’t receive a vote.
Nebraska should accept the poll as a proverbial cold slap to the face and get to work. If the Huskers need any more motivation, USA Today and the coaches were more than accommodating. There is so much talk about bulletin-board material … well, this poll qualifies as first-class bulletin-board fodder.
Coach Matt Rhule might mention this poll to his players at some point.
Should the Huskers get off to an expected 3-0 start, then defeat Michigan on Sept. 20, Huskers fans will look ahead to the first CFP poll, not look backward to what was published in the, LOL, *preseason*.
Start 4-0 and Nebraska will be riding high in the top 25. Then, the preseason poll will be forgotten, if not before.
More from Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.