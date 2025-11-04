'We're Ready to Work with Him': Jacory Barney Offers Insight into Nebraska's Rally Behind TJ Lateef
LINCOLN—Sophomore wideout Jacory Barney Jr. isn’t interested in making excuses. Instead, he says the team is “ready to work with [TJ Lateef] and see what we can do.”
After a whirlwind 72 hours of Husker football news, Nebraska now faces the challenge of taking its true freshman quarterback on the road for his first collegiate start. The Huskers will travel to Pasadena to face a 3–5 (3–2 Big Ten) UCLA squad under the lights Saturday night — a crucial test as the offense looks to find its rhythm under a new signal caller.
Barney, a mainstay in Nebraska’s receiver room and the program’s all-time leader in single-season receptions by a freshman, met with the media Tuesday afternoon to discuss the team’s mindset and the transition under center.
Here’s everything he had to say ahead of the Huskers’ final three regular-season games.
For Barney, losing starting quarterback Dylan Raiola for the season wasn’t just a setback for the offense; it was personal. The two were roommates during their freshman year and have connected 88 times for 839 yards and three touchdowns in just over a season and a half together.
“Of course, it’s been rough for him being out,” Barney said. “It had an effect on all of us, knowing that’s our boy. If it was any one of our teammates, we’d feel some kind of way for them. But being that that’s my boy, I feel bad for him that this happened to him. But I feel like God doesn’t make mistakes. I feel like he’s going to come back stronger, and we’re going to have an even better season next year.”
Barney’s perspective reflects a locker room refusing to hang its head despite its captain and QB1 no longer being available. And as the conversation naturally shifted toward where the offense goes from here under Lateef, the Miami native’s outlook remained clearly sided towards optimism over discouragement.
When asked about Lateef’s preparation this week, Barney said the freshman has already shown maturity beyond his years.
“Just so far, I’ve seen a change in his focus,” Barney said. “He’s always dialed in, but it’s like a switch, like, ‘Hey, I’ve got to run the show now.’ I saw it today, and we’re confident in him this week.”
The two have built chemistry throughout the year, something Barney says has helped make the transition smoother, albeit different.
“We always throw together,” Barney said. “Him and Dylan are always getting throws with us and the receivers. So I’m used to throwing with him. Now it’s just time for him to step up, and we’re ready to work with him and see what we can do.”
As the Huskers are tasked with bringing in Lateef, the offense itself is likely to change, due to the freshman's strengths being more centrally focused on his mobility. With that in mind, it led to questions revolving around how Barney can get back to being a weapon within the system.
Despite his hot start to the 2025 campaign, Barney’s noticed defenses adjusting to his breakout season in recent weeks. When asked about it, his response reflected the same maturity that’s made him a leader in the wide receiver room.
“I’ve seen it a couple times,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I just do whatever I can to help the team win. If I’ve got to draw attention to get other guys open, I’m willing to do whatever it takes [to win].”
Barney said the offense’s mindset hasn’t changed; it’s still about creating balance and trusting whoever’s under center to make the right reads. While Raiola’s pre-snap recognition was a known strength, Nebraska now turns to a freshman quarterback who’s still developing that part of his game. Even so, Lateef brings a different set of tools, something Barney was quick to highlight before wrapping up his time at the mic.
Barney believes Lateef’s composure in the huddle is exactly what Nebraska needs heading into Saturday’s matchup with UCLA. With a full week of preparation, the sophomore wideout is confident his new quarterback will be ready to hit the ground running.
“He said he was ready,” Barney said with a grin. “We're ready for him. It probably looked a little weird at first, but once he got going, we knew the calls and executed. Going into the next few weeks, I feel like it’ll run smooth.”
The Huskers’ offense now faces a defining stretch of the season, one that will test not only their execution but their resilience as well. Quarterback changes are rarely seamless, but from Barney’s tone, it’s clear this group isn’t backing down from the challenge.
“We’re going to prepare at a high level this week,” he said. “Dylan’s going to be there talking to him, making sure he’s right mentally before the game. TJ will be good. He’ll be prepared, and we’ll be confident in him.”
After five straight weeks of football, Nebraska’s matchup with UCLA on Saturday marks its sixth consecutive test, a stretch that’s pushed this team both physically and mentally. With a bye week finally on the horizon, following their upcoming game, the Huskers appear poised to regroup and make a final push toward closing the season strong.
Every remaining game will present a challenge, made even tougher now with a backup quarterback at the helm. Still, Nebraska’s reality remains the same: find ways to win, no matter the circumstances. Every team in the Big Ten is dealing with injuries at this point in the year, and if the rest of the Huskers’ roster takes a cue from Barney’s mindset, motivation shouldn’t be an issue heading down the stretch.
Moments like these, when adversity hits and a team must choose how to respond, are what ultimately define a season. And if Barney’s comments ahead of the trip to Pasadena are any indication, he’s locked in on what he does best: making plays that few in college football can replicate. If that comes to fruition, Lateef will be just fine. The Huskers are humble, hungry, and determined to finish strong. Given everything they’ve endured in recent days, what more could you ask from them in 2025?
