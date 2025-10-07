'We’ve Got to Block Better': Rhule Addresses O-Line Struggles as Raiola Takes 12 Sacks in 2 Games
Nebraska’s offensive line has come under the spotlight after giving up 12 sacks in the last two games, but head coach Matt Rhule isn’t sounding the alarm.
Instead, he stressed the need for more consistency and execution up front while pointing to positives in the run game and the team’s resilience in tough stretches. While this phase hasn’t been good enough to sustain long-term success, the Huskers sit at 4-1 through six weeks. With seven regular-season games ahead, Nebraska must find answers in the trenches to maintain its upward trajectory. Here’s what Rhule had to say about the outlook of the offensive line moving forward.
Rhule acknowledged both the positives and shortcomings of Nebraska’s offensive line when discussing the challenge his team faces up front. Allowing 12 sacks and 39 total pressures over two games is hardly a formula for success, especially against back-to-back Big Ten opponents. Yet, in that same stretch, Nebraska went +2 in turnover margin and outscored its opponents by eight points. That contrast highlights that, despite the blocking struggles, the Huskers have still found ways to move the ball and score at a much higher clip than they did a year ago.
When reflecting on his team’s performance, Rhule didn’t hide his frustration but maintained a measured outlook. “I saw a lot of good things… and I saw some other things that have to be improved,” he said, pointing to both the success on the ground in Saturday’s game and the ongoing inconsistency in pass protection.
Though sacks are often blamed on the offensive line, Rhule was quick to stress it’s been a team-wide issue. “Some of the sacks are on them, some of the sacks are on other people,” he said, pointing to missed assignments as the biggest difference between explosive gains and drive-killing losses.
Rhule noted that quarterback Dylan Raiola’s limited mobility has also played a role and said the sophomore signal-caller will need to continue improving in that area to help reduce sack totals. He also highlighted specific plays where running backs and tight ends must execute better to slow opposing pass rushes.
Whether Rhule’s comments were meant to distribute blame to preserve the line’s confidence or reflect his genuine assessment, his point is valid: not every sack can be pinned solely on the offensive line.
While it’s hard to ignore Nebraska’s struggles in pass protection, Rhule was quick to highlight the success the Huskers have had on the ground, particularly with running back Emmett Johnson, who currently ranks third in the Big Ten in rushing yards. Rhule credited the offensive line for helping pave the way, dismissing outside criticism of the unit. “The narrative that we can’t run the football is silly,” he said, pointing to the ground game as a reason for confidence despite struggles in recent games.
Nebraska’s running backs found success against Michigan State when the passing game stalled, a necessity given the windy conditions in Memorial Stadium. The Huskers’ backs combined for 103 rushing yards on just 17 carries, helping bridge the gap between offensive lulls and explosive plays. At 6.1 yards per attempt, it was Nebraska’s most efficient rushing performance against a Power Conference opponent this season, and nearly a full yard better than their season average to that point.
That alone gives the Huskers something to build on and may provide a spark for an offensive line that’s struggled in recent weeks. Despite their inconsistency up front, Nebraska is averaging 29 points per game in Big Ten play, nearly nine more than last season. For all their shortcomings, the Huskers have made measurable strides in several key offensive areas. There’s still plenty of room for improvement, but it’s clear the unit has taken a step forward from where it stood a year ago.
Improvement is still needed, but from Rhule’s comments, the head coach remains confident his group will get it figured out. One point he emphasized was the team’s mental resilience despite a 25-play stretch that produced only 17 offensive yards. “The guys just kept playing, they didn’t panic,” Rhule said, noting that while the offense struggled to move the ball, he saw a team committed to solving the problem rather than folding because of it.
Rhule also framed the blocking issues as more mental than physical. “We’ve got to block better; we just need to be more consistent,” he said, outlining what the group must do to improve. With another game of experience behind them and a tough matchup ahead, Nebraska’s offensive line will need to elevate its pass protection against a Maryland defense that currently leads the Big Ten in sacks.
As Nebraska turns its focus to Maryland, the offensive line’s performance will be pivotal to keeping the Huskers’ momentum rolling. From Rhule’s comments, it’s clear this is a test his linemen are determined to pass.
