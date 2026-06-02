What Are The Pre-season Mags Saying About The Huskers?

There is less than 95 days until the Nebraska Cornhuskers open the 2026 football season when they host the Ohio Bobcats in Lincoln September fifth.

And just as the dandelions always pop up in early spring, the college football pre-season magazines appear on the racks in bookstores all over the country.

The first one I’ve seen is from Athlon. In keeping with my sworn duty to save Husker fans time and money, I’m going to tell you what Athlon says about the 2026 Huskers.

Given NU’s daunting fall schedule that includes teams like Indiana, Oregon, Ohio State and Iowa, it’s no wonder the Huskers aren’t getting much love this summer.

November, which has not been kind to Nebraska for decades may prove to be even more challenging in 2026. Why?

Because the Huskers will have only one home game that month. The first two games, NU travels to Illinois on the fifth and plays at Rutgers on the 14th. Then Nebraska hosts Ohio State (gulp) on the 21st before ending the regular season with a Black Friday game at Iowa.

Let’s get on with what Athlon thinks of Nebraska

Their Top Two:

1.) Ohio State

2.) Georgia

The Huskers are N/R

Husker Opponents in the Top 25:

Ohio State (1), Indiana (5), Oregon (6), Washington (17) and Iowa (25)

Big Ten Title:

1.) Ohio State

Nebraska is ranked #10

Huskers on All Big Ten Team:

Defense: None

Offense: None

Sp. Teams: Jacory Barney, Jr. (Punt returner)

Bowl Predictions:

Nebraska vs South Carolina in the Music City Bowl

Top Transfers:

Nebraska: QB Anthony Colandrea from UNLV (ranked ninth in the Big Ten)

Recruiting Ranking:

Nebraska (17th) out of 18

What Athlon Says About Nebraska

Back to back bowl games represented progress, but in Year 4 of the Matt Rhule era, new pieces and schemes will need to click quickly for Nebraska to show additional growth in 2026 against a difficult Big Ten schedule that features Indiana, Ohio State and Oregon.

As more pre-season football mags appear, I’ll try to give my takes on them.

Lordy, Lordy, I’m Glad The Huskers Had Jordy!

Both the Husker baseball and softball teams saw their seasons end on Sunday, May 31st.

Nebraska lost to last year’s WCWS champion Texas 3-1 in Oklahoma City. With the loss, Jordy (Bahl) Frahm’s softball playing career sadly also came to an end. Frahm, from Papillion, Nebraska, transferred from Oklahoma after the end of the 2023 season. She will go down as one of the best to ever play the game of softball.

One day, there will be a bronze statue of her at Bowlin Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Jordy is a legendary, once in a generation player.

Future Husker Star?

Shortly after the loss to Texas, Jordy announced on Instagram that she and her husband Trey will be welcoming their first child in December. If it’s a girl, Husker head coach Rhonda Revelle should offer the baby a scholarship to play for the Huskers!

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