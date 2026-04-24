What E.J. Barthel’s Comments Reveal About Nebraska’s RB Room Heading Into 2026

The picture is becoming clearer in Nebraska’s backfield, and it starts with development.

For the Huskers, who haven’t had a running back drafted since Ameer Abdullah in 2015, this weekend presents an opportunity to end that drought. Still, the focus inside the program isn’t on the past. Running backs coach E.J. Barthel is already turning his attention to the 2026 group and what comes next.

Here’s the latest on the ball carriers expected to make an impact this fall, from Mekhi Nelson’s “superpower” to Barthel’s evaluation of the room coming out of spring. Barthel joined HuskerOnline Headlines for an extended interview Friday.

What Came Out of the Spring?

Replacing Emmett Johnson will be no easy task, but after watching younger players in the room develop behind him, Barthel believes his 2026 group has taken a step forward.

“Really happy with the group, honestly,” Barthel said. “This is the best as far as coaching points and the reads and tempo and timing and understanding of the run game. This is the best group that I’ve had collectively. People may think that's crazy, but it’s the truth. Because I’ve had these guys for at least two seasons now".

Rather than turning to the transfer portal, Nebraska is placing its trust in returning contributors to fill the void. For players like Isaiah Mozee, Mekhi Nelson, and Kwinten Ives, their second, third, and fourth seasons in Lincoln, respectively, will be critical for continued development. From Barthel’s perspective, the group took a meaningful step in that direction over the course of 15 spring practices.

Did Jamal Rule’s Spring Game Reflect His Entire Spring?

Incoming freshman Jamal Rule stole the show during the Red-White Scrimmage on March 28, totaling 131 all-purpose yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run. The performance generated plenty of buzz, but according to Barthel, it wasn’t a one-off.

“That was the end result,” Barthel said. “I’m looking at things through a different lens when it comes to Jamal, but big, explosive, powerful, yes. I saw improvements in steps, footwork, timing, patience in the hole, pad level, and route running. I saw so much improvement from the bowl game practices to the end of spring, and we’re going to keep on climbing".

Rule, an early enrollee, has been on campus since December and is already trending toward an immediate role. With the strides he made throughout the spring, NU may have found a contributor ready to make an impact right away.

Mekhi Nelson’s “Superpower”

Heading into his sophomore season, Mekhi Nelson is expected to lead Nebraska’s running back room this fall. After breaking out with 88 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries against Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl, Barthel suggested that performance could be a sign of what’s to come in 2026.

“His superpower is accelerating through the line of scrimmage,” Barthel said. “If he can make one guy miss, he has a chance to take it to the house, which you saw in the bowl game. As much as he has to improve on other things, that’s the one thing that really sets him apart."

While Johnson made his impact as an all-around back, Nelson brings a different element with his ability to create explosive plays. From the staff’s perspective, that big-play ability will be essential for the Huskers' offense this coming fall.

Isaiah Mozee’s Improvement Between the Tackles

For Isaiah Mozee, the transition from wide receiver to running back was still new when he arrived in Lincoln. Now, after a full season of reps and development behind the Big Ten Running Back of the Year, the sophomore appears to be taking meaningful steps forward.

His performance in the Big Red's spring game wasn’t flashy, but that wasn’t the point. From the staff’s perspective, his ability to stay disciplined and pick up yards that aren’t always there is what stood out most.

“He did an excellent job of slowing his timing down and putting the ball where it’s supposed to be,” Barthel said. “It wasn’t about him creating explosive runs. It was about him putting the ball where it was supposed to go and going and getting six yards. He really, really made tremendous strides doing that this spring".

A Revamped Husker Offensive Line

Nebraska is trending in a new direction at the line of scrimmage heading into 2026. After inconsistent play up front last season, the Huskers are focused on reestablishing a physical presence. That begins with Geep Wade, Lonnie Teasley, and three key additions from the transfer portal along the offensive line. From Barthel’s perspective, the unit is already showing signs of becoming an asset to the running back room.

“I saw guys getting off the ball,” he said. “I saw guys attacking the defensive line and defining blocks. That’s very critical. And I think we’ve done a great job in the past as well, but those are the things I’m always looking at from the offensive line. Can we get off the ball? Can we reestablish the line of scrimmage? And then, can we define the reads? That’s something we’ve seen this spring, so I’m really pleased with that group".

Every projected starter along NU's offensive line is expected to come in at well over 300 pounds. While size alone won’t create success, it won’t be a limiting factor. The focus now is on pairing that physicality with consistency, giving the running backs more reliable lanes to run. If that progress carries into the fall, the Big Red could take a meaningful step toward reclaiming its identity up front.

Nebraska commit Trae Taylor with running backs coach EJ Barthel | @QB6Trae/X

Additional Notes

*Barthel shed light on what the Huskers will be doing to end the school year. With mat drills moved to post-spring, the Big Red are getting to work on their physicality before the summer. “I think it's an opportunity for kids really to be pushed to their limits. And to see who has the motivation to really go to a different place and push their body past the breaking point. For these kids to go through that, I think it's a great advantage for us".

*Emmett Johnson is viewed as one of the top running backs in the 2026 NFL Draft. For Barthel, who will travel to Minneapolis to be with Johnson during the weekend, he suggested he's grateful for the opportunity to share the moment with his former player. "Personally, it's very rewarding to see the things I've been preaching about come to life. It's a really proud moment for me, our running back room, and our staff".