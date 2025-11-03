What is Nebraska’s Identity on Offense?
The Common Fans discuss Nebraska’s heartbreaking loss to USC.
In this story:
- Huskers looked ready to play and came out strong on an electric night in Lincoln.
- Coaching staff had a solid game plan, as the defense completely took away the Trojans’ passing game and the offense scored on two of its four 1st half drives.
- Nebraska ultimately couldn’t close the deal, like so many recent heartbreak, gut punch losses.
Pivotal 3rd quarter ultimately turned the tide in favor of the Trojans:
- Going 3-and-out on the opening drive of the 2nd half is inexcusable. The Common Fans hate the deep shot on the opening play of the half with the fire of a thousand suns.
- After the Blackshirts force a pick, disaster strikes for Nebraska. At 1st and 10 from the USC 23 yard line, the Huskers dial up another pass, during which Dylan Raiola fumbles and gets injured–an injury we now know will end his season.
- Hard to understand why the Big Red didn’t pound the rock, considering how much success Emmett Johnson had on the ground.
- Even after such an unfortunate turn of events, the defense stood tall again, forcing a turnover on downs and giving the offense the ball back around mid-field.
- The Huskers then burn two timeouts unnecessarily on the way to a missed field goal.
- Getting zero points on these first three drives of the half is ultimately what doomed Nebraska.
Some positives on the night:
- The defense, while getting gashed on the ground, held one of the nation’s best offenses well under its season average for points and yards.
- Holding USC to 21 total points is certainly enough to give the team a chance to win.
- Even after seeing Raiola go down, the team fought to the end. Other than the Minnesota game, this team has shown tremendous fight this year.
Nebraska’s identity on offense still lacking:
- What is this offense trying to be?
- Whatever it is, the Huskers continue to lose at the line of scrimmage.
Thoughts on the blackout:
- Hats off to all common fans in attendance who made the blackout a smashing success.
- The Common Fans are definitely in favor of making this an annual tradition.
Looking ahead to UCLA and the rest of the season:
- While no one would ever choose to have Dylan Raiola be injured, or to be out of the playoff race, in a way it’s freeing for this team.
- They will likely not be favored the rest of the way; they can simply go play without any expectations.
- Anxious to see what backup quarterback TJ Lateef can do with a full week of game prep.
- UCLA has been a bipolar team. Huskers should expect a battle at the Rose Bowl.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! As always, GBR for LIFE!
