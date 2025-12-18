Raiola’s Out; Nebraska Football Reset in 2026?

The Common Fans discuss the biggest news of the week: the announcement that two year starting quarterback Dylan Raiola will be entering the transfer portal. They also discuss what it means for 2026, the upcoming bowl game, and some of the news around college football.

The Raiola Reaction

The boys give their immediate, unfiltered reactions — and they may not be what you expect. They talk about why some fans likely feel disappointment, why others feel relief, and how the transfer portal era has changed the way we process these moments.

A few years ago, losing a five-star QB would’ve felt like the sky was falling. Now? It’s still big, but it’s also the world we live in. Ultimately, we wish Dylan well, but it’s time for the Nebraska football team to look forward.

Freed Up Cash Flow

The boys dig into a slightly uncomfortable conversation: value. In a world of NIL and revenue sharing, it’s fair to ask whether performance matched investment — and what Nebraska can do now that a significant amount of funds have been freed up.

Can they build a better roster by spreading those dollars across multiple impact players, especially in the trenches? And was Raiola’s skill set ever a clean fit for what Nebraska is trying to be offensively?

Portal Season = Massive

With Emmett Johnson off to the NFL and Raiola on the way out, Nebraska has significant work to do in the offseason. They absolutely need to hit on most of the players they add in the portal. Speaking of, they need at least one QB (and maybe two), a running back, probably an offensive lineman or two, and they need a major infusion in the front seven on defense.

Additionally, which current players might be hitting the portal? It’s a reality in modern day college football, and the players Rhule and his staff target will to some extent be determined by who they lose off of the roster.

Reset Year, Or Just Reality?

The Common Fans close out by looking ahead to 2026: a brutal schedule, a fan base that’s tired, and the debate over whether or not Nebraska is in the midst of a reset. Can they find a way to win the bowl game? Can the team exceed expectations in 2026? Are we in the midst of a rebuild? Or is it simply reloading in a sport where everyone is turning over rosters every year?

This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! As always, GBR for LIFE!

Listen on the Common Fan website, or any audio platform where you get your podcasts. Find us on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.

Or watch now!

