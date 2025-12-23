What Matt Rhule’s Coaching Hires Tell Us About the Direction of Nebraska Football

The Common Fans dive into the biggest developments surrounding Nebraska football over the last week. From a spicy Matt Rhule press conference to personnel changes to an opportunity in the Las Vegas Bowl, there’s a lot on the line as 2025 turns into 2026. The boys discuss what it all means, and also share their Christmas wish lists for Husker football.

Matt Rhule’s Press Conference

Rhule pushed back hard on any suggestion that Nebraska is in a “reset,” calling that idea ridiculous while acknowledging the late-season slide wasn’t good enough.

Rhule acknowledged the team should have won nine games instead of seven this year — owning the results while still defending his progress and process.

The boys discuss Rhule’s assertion that he inherited a mess. While that may be true, Rhule has mostly refrained from making those types of statements for most of his tenure.

The coach also referenced getting his staff fully in place and pointed to the incremental year-by-year improvement of the team’s record, while speaking frankly about the work still ahead.

The Common Fans react to what felt like a more emotional Rhule at the podium.

Staff Moves Signal a New Direction

The Huskers made significant changes in the wake of the rough end to the regular season, with John Butler (defensive coordinator), Donovan Raiola (offensive line coach), and Terry Bradden (defensive line coach) among those who were let go.

The crew hones in on two new hires in particular: Georgia Tech’s Geep Wade as offensive line coach, and Lonnie Teasley as run game coordinator.

Both have significant experience as Power Five offensive line coaches, and both are known as strong recruiters.

The Common Fans speculate–and hope–that this is a signal that Coach Rhule is shifting the offense to a more run-heavy approach.

Common Fan Christmas Wish Lists

The boys wrap up by providing their Christmas wish lists for Nebraska football this year.

They discuss everything from hoping for a bowl win to knowing who the next starting QB will be to beating a top team in 2026.

Many thanks to all the Common Fan listeners this year. We love doing this and we will continue to be coming out with new episodes throughout the entire offseason.

