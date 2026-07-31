The Huskers' most experienced running back entering 2026 is officially back.

Sophomore ballcarrier Mekhi Nelson, who was arrested on a battery charge in late June, has been cleared to fully participate when Nebraska opens fall camp on Aug. 5.

Nelson was expected to compete for NU's starting running back role before his offseason took an unexpected turn. Now, he'll get the opportunity to do exactly that.

Sophomore running back Mekhi Nelson will not face any Athletic Department-related punishment ahead of 2026, according to Troy Dannen.



The latest: pic.twitter.com/hIb6pjt85g — Skers Scoop (@SkersScoop) July 30, 2026

Nelson's standing with the team remained one of NU's biggest questions leading up to Big Ten Media Days on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, head coach Matt Rhule confirmed the sophomore running back has been "cleared from a team perspective" and will presumably be full go next Wednesday, when practice begins.

Nelson was arrested in June after an altercation with his girlfriend while the couple was at a resort in Key West, Florida. The charges were eventually dropped.

With the legal process behind him, Nelson can now shift his full attention back to football as he competes for the largest role of his collegiate career.

Nebraska running back Mekhi Nelson gains two yards on a pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola against Akron. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

What it Means for Nelson

The Pennsylvania native entered the offseason expected to play a significant role in replacing Emmett Johnson's production from a year ago. Now, the Huskers need him to prove he's capable of handling a much larger workload game in and game out.

Last fall, Nelson averaged just over two carries per game. As a sophomore, that number will likely trend closer to 10 per contest, similar to his role against Utah on New Year's Eve. In the Las Vegas Bowl loss, Nelson had 12 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 48 yards through the air.

His 136 all-purpose yards against the Utes accounted for more than half of his season-long production. That performance gave Nebraska a glimpse of what Nelson could become with a larger role and fewer obstacles ahead of him on the depth chart.

Dana Holgorsen before kickoff against the Cincinnati Bearcats. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

What It Means for Nebraska

Without Nelson, the Huskers were set to enter the 2026 season with just three running backs who had recorded collegiate snaps against Power Four competition. Even then, Isaiah Mozee, Kwinten Ives, and Penn State transfer Tikey Hayes had combined for just 49 carries, 266 rushing yards, and two touchdowns in their careers.

For comparison, Emmett Johnson essentially surpassed that total as a receiver alone during his final year of college ball, catching 36 passes for 370 yards and three touchdowns. Needless to say, Nelson's cleared-up status gives Nebraska's backfield a much-needed boost in experience and production.

With the third-year sophomore in the fold, the running back room returns 722 career all-purpose yards and five total touchdowns. More importantly, the Huskers keep the services of a player who was expected to be the vocal and statistical leader of the room.

Nebraska running back Jamal Rule waits to take a carry during the 2026 Red-White Spring Game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

An Open Competition

But the job won't be handed to him.



Since his arrest, Nelson has largely been away from the team while the rest of Nebraska's running backs continued business as usual. As a result, he'll have to get back up to speed both mentally and physically before the start of fall camp.

Even then, the competition will be stiff. Every back has a case to make for why he deserves the starting role. For Nelson, it's speed and burst. For Mozee, it's his versatility as a receiving threat. For Ives, he's the oldest player in the room. For Hayes, it's a fresh start. Even Rule, a true freshman, enters camp as the top running back in the state of North Carolina from the 2026 recruiting class.

Nebraska running back Isaiah Mozee goes for 16 yards on a pass from quarterback TJ Lateef against Akron. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

What to Expect from the Running Back Room

Expect the running back room to learn on the fly. The Huskers open the 2026 season with three games against non-Power Four opponents, allowing the coaching staff to evaluate the group in its entirety before Big Ten play begins.

Whether one player separates himself or Nebraska leans on a committee approach, those first three weeks should provide plenty of answers. With Anthony Colandrea taking over at quarterback, establishing a reliable rushing attack will undoubtedly be easier than the season before because of his mobility.

With 37 days until Ohio comes, the running back competition will continue to be a major storyline. Nelson is back, but the race to become the Huskers' lead ball carrier truly begins on Aug. 5.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI , subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube , and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.