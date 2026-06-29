Nebraska Running Back Mekhi Nelson Arrested in Florida

A quiet offseason is no more.

Nebraska football found itself back in the headlines on Monday after rising sophomore running back Mekhi Nelson was arrested in Florida on a battery charge, according to Pete Nakos of On3. The university is aware of the news but has no further comment at this time.

Nelson entered the offseason expected to compete for a starting role after Emmett Johnson's departure to the NFL. With fall camp just over a month away, the arrest creates even more uncertainty surrounding the running back room.

Here's the latest on Nelson's arrest, what's been reported so far, and what it could mean for the Huskers' ball-carrier room moving forward.

BREAKING: Nebraska running back Mekhi Nelson was arrested Monday in Florida on a battery charge, On3's Pete Nakos has learned.



More details: https://t.co/vEzMjqRK4g pic.twitter.com/4qGByLmPtv — HuskerOnline (@HuskerOnline) June 29, 2026

What We Know

Nelson, a Pennsylvania native, was arrested Monday in Key West, Florida, on a misdemeanor battery charge. According to the arrest report, officers responded to a disturbance at the Blue Flamingo Resort involving Nelson and his girlfriend, who is reportedly seven months pregnant.

According to the report, the altercation began after Nelson became upset about how long it was taking his girlfriend to get ready. The report states that she locked him out of their room before eventually letting him back inside.

It also alleges that, after re-entering the room, Nelson threw his girlfriend's phone and ripped her bathing suit. The allegations outlined in the report have not yet been proven in court. However, Nelson is now in custody, with an arraignment scheduled for July 9 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Running Back Rotation

NU lost its First-Team All-American running back to the NFL Draft in April and entered the offseason knowing someone would need to emerge. The coaching staff elected not to add a transfer-portal running back, a decision that raised questions at the time and could do so yet again.

Three players appeared to be leading the competition entering the spring: Nelson, Isaiah Mozee, and Kwinten Ives. All three saw reserve roles a year ago and entered 2026 with comparable production to this point in their careers.

The Huskers added true freshman Jamal Rule, who impressed throughout the spring. The North Carolina native rushed for more than 100 yards in Nebraska's Red-White Scrimmage and consistently drew praise from the coaching staff during his first semester of college.

Rule appeared to seize the opportunity that was extended to him during the spring. While he didn't emerge as the clear-cut starter, the freshman showed enough to make a strong case for playing time in 2026.

His arrival comes at an important time for a backfield tasked with replacing over 1,400 rushing yards from a season ago. If nothing else, it has provided another capable option while pushing the veteran running backs to elevate their play.

Even before Monday's news, NU's running back competition was expected to be one of the biggest storylines heading into the fall. Now, there are even more questions surrounding the room.

Nelson Was Primed for a Bigger Role

Following Nebraska's bowl game, Nelson appeared to be the leading candidate to claim the Huskers' RB1 role in 2026. His physical tools, big-play potential, and familiarity with Dana Holgorsen's offense provided plenty of reason for optimism entering the fall.

The rising sophomore rushed 27 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns in 2025. He also earned the first start of his career in Nebraska's SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl matchup against Utah on New Year's Eve.

Despite the loss, Nelson was one of the Huskers' biggest takeaways from the game. He scored a touchdown on a career-long 38-yard run and averaged 7.3 yards per carry on 12 attempts. By all means, it was a performance that left Husker Nation excited to see what he could do in 2026.

What's Next?

The University of Nebraska is aware of the arrest but has no further comment at this time, and it's unclear what the sophomore's status will be entering fall camp.

More information regarding both the legal process and Nelson's standing with the program is expected to become available in the days leading up to July 9. Until then, the football program and its fans will wait to hear more.

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