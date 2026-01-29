Where Every Nebraska Football Transfer Departure Ended Up

Nebraska football saw 20 players enter their names into the transfer portal, with only three former starters among that group.

Nebraska saw several players return to the program while others found new homes in college football. A few, meanwhile, are still seeking out their next stop in college football. As the 2026 off-season continues, here's a look at where the Huskers' portal entries ended up, and if Nebraska could be facing some familiar faces in its future schedule.

Dylan Raiola, Quarterback (Oregon)

Former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola joined the Oregon Ducks after entering the transfer portal. | Dylan Raiola, @Dylan.raiola (Instagram)

After two years as Nebraska football's starting quarterback, Dylan Raiola will stay in the Big Ten with a new home in the Pacific Northwest.

Raiola committed to Oregon with two years of eligibility plus a possible redshirt season remaining after starting for two seasons in Lincoln. While Raiola was originally linked to non-Big Ten Conference programs such as Louisville, he will remain in the Big Ten, joining coach Dan Lanning's program.

Raiola started all 13 games as a true freshman at Nebraska, completing 67 percent of passes while throwing for 2,819 yards and 13 scores. His passing yards and completion percentage were the best for a freshman in program history.

As a sophomore, Raiola led Nebraska to a 6-3 record as a starter before suffering a season-ending broken fibula against USC on Nov. 1. He finished his sophomore season completing 181-of-250 passes for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns in nine games while ranking fourth nationally in completion percentage (72.4 percent) at the time of his injury.

Raiola is expected to have a few options in Eugene after current starter Dante Moore finished leading the Ducks to a 13-2 season. Moore was a potential top 10 selection in the 2026 NFL Draft, but elected to return to the Ducks for the 2026 season. Raiola could use his redshirt season much like Moore did during his first season in Eugene. Nebraska is slated to face the Ducks in Eugene during the 2026 season on Oct. 17.

Malcolm Hartzog, Defensive Back (Arizona)

Former Nebraska defensive back Malcolm Hartzog elected to join Arizona for his final season of college football. | @iammalcolmhart1, X

After making one of the top plays of the season for Nebraska football in 2025, Malcolm Hartzog will play his final season of college football in the desert.

The defensive back spent four seasons in Lincoln, playing in 38 games and making 22 starts. His Husker career ends with 108 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and eight interceptions. Hartzog elected to join the Arizona Wildcats after playing in only two games during his final season for the Huskers. He had a heroic last-minute interception in the season opener to seal the victory against Cincinnati in Kansas City.

In the second game of the year against Akron, Hartzog suffered a lower-body injury. He attempted to rehab for several weeks before electing to use his redshirt and undergo surgery in October.

Keona Davis, Defensive Line (Miami)

Keona Davis | Nebraska Athletics

A starter on Nebraska's defensive line chose to reload the national runner-up's pass rush as Keona Davis committed to "The U."

After entering the transfer portal for the second time in two off-seasons, Davis did not return to Nebraska and instead chose to move to Miami to join the Hurricanes. The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder was a full-time starter for the Cornhuskers in 2025, totaling 406 snaps across 13 games and logging 32 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and 10 quarterback pressures. The defensive lineman will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Davis was a Blackshirt with 11 starts in 2025, and continued to show improvement after a standout true freshman season with 10 tackles in 12 games.

Kenneth Williams, Running Back/Kick Returner (Michigan State)

Former Husker running back and kick returner Kenneth Williams has moved on to Michigan State. | @KennyRwilliams1, X

An All-Big Ten honoree found a new home in the Big Ten Conference from the transfer portal.

Kenneth Williams, a running back and kick return specialist, signed on with the Michigan State Spartans on Jan. 17 after entering the portal on Jan. 8. The Lincoln High School grad and Detroit native played in 14 games for Nebraska during his three seasons in Lincoln, totaling six carries for 27 rushing yards.

Williams was especially dangerous for Mike Ekeler's special teams unit, finishing his Husker career with 13 returns averaging over 32 yards per return. The return man earned Second-Team All-Big Ten honors from the media as a kick returner in 2025 after finishing with 395 kick return yards, the most for a Nebraska player since 2017. Williams made game-changing plays with an 85-yard return on the road against Maryland that set up a Nebraska touchdown, and a 95-yard touchdown return to open the second half against Northwestern.

The former Husker running back returns to his home state after spending his first three seasons of high school football in Michigan. Williams will have two years of eligibility remaining and will face his former team on Sept. 26 in East Lansing.

Houston Kaahaaina-Torres, Offensive Line (Michigan)

Michigan is the new home for former Nebraska offensive lineman Houston Kaahaaina-Torres | @HoustonKTorres, X

Geep Wade's revamped offensive line will not include a depth piece from the 2025 roster.

Houston Kaahaaina-Torres, a 6-3, 300-pound interior offensive lineman from Honolulu, committed to Michigan on Jan. 12 after a week in the college football transfer portal. The three-star lineman redshirted at Nebraska during his lone season in Lincoln, preserving his next four years of college football eligibility.

Kaahaaina-Torres was one of the top players in Hawaii as a 2025 commit, playing for the Saint Louis Crusaders and helping the team to a state championship as a senior. He was an All-Hawaii first team selection as a senior, and played in the 2025 Polynesian Bowl, earning a consensus three-star ranking. The interior offensive lineman played in two games during the 2025 Nebraska campaign, appearing in the Akron and Houston Christian contests.

Kaahaaina-Torres joins new Michigan coach Kyle Wihttingham and a reloading Wolverines program that finished 9-4 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten Conference.

Maverick Noonan, Defensive Line (Fresno State)

Nebraska linebacker Maverick Noonan recovers a fumble against Akron. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

A Nebraska legacy has moved on from the Huskers.

Maverick Noonan, a 6-4, 235-pound linebacker from Omaha, committed to Fresno State from the transfer portal after entering the portal on Dec. 21, 2025. Noonan committed to the Bulldogs on Jan. 12 after playing in seven career games in Lincoln, finishing with two total tackles, one tackle for loss, and a fumble recovery. Noonan joined Nebraska as a three-star recruit out of Elkhorn South High School and is the son of former Husker Danny Noonan, a first-team All-American and Big-Eight Athlete of the Year for Nebraska in 1986.

Maverick missed the 2023 season after a preseason injury forced the edge rusher to take a redshirt. Noonan played in three games in 2024, making his first career stop and tackle for loss against UTEP. During the 2025 campaign, Noonan played in four games, registering one tackle and a fumble recovery that set up a Nebraska touchdown against Akron.

Noonan remained with the program through the Huskers' 2025 Las Vegas Bowl appearance. He will have two years of eligibility remaining, joining former Husker Preston Okafor and Elkhorn South alum Jaydon Sutko at Fresno State.

Preston Okafor, Defensive Back (Fresno State)

Former Nebraska defensive back Preston Okafor is headed to Fresno State out of the transfer portal. | @OkaforPreston/X

After two years in Lincoln, a former Westside Warrior defensive back is moving on to California.

Preston Okafar, the 6-2, 180 pound defensive back from Omaha, committed to Fresno State from the transfer portal on Jan. 9. The former Husker will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Okafor did not play in a game in his first season in Lincoln in 2024 after arriving from Omaha Westside High School as an honorable-mention all-state selection. In his second season at Nebraska, Okafor played in two games, seeing action against Akron and Houston Christian.

The defensive back joins former Husker linebacker Maverick Noonan at Fresno State.

Jaylen George, Defensive Line (Tulsa)

Former Husker defensive lineman Jaylen George signed with Tulsa out of the transfer portal. | @TulsaFootball, X

After three seasons at the FCS level and one season at Nebraska, Jaylen George has found his third home in college football.

The 6-3, 285-pound defensive lineman has moved on from the Nebraska football program after announcing his commitment to Tulsa on Jan. 4. It was the second time the defensive lineman had entered the portal in his college football career, joining Nebraska after leaving East Tennessee State in December 2024.

George played in seven games in 2025 for Nebraska, recording three tackles and one quarterback hurry. The defensive lineman had stops against Akron, Houston Christian, and Iowa. At East Tennessee State, George started in 23 games in his final two years, recording 54 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

George will have one season of eligibility remaining as a redshirt senior with Tulsa.

Jason Maciejczak, Offensive Line (Wyoming)

Former Nebraska offensive lineman Jason Maciejczak has moved on to Wyoming. | @Maciejczak6, X

After three seasons with Nebraska football, Jason Maciejczak has moved his football career to the Mountain West.

The 6-2, 320-pound offensive lineman from Pierre, South Dakota, committed to Wyoming on Jan. 8. Maciejczak was originally a defensive lineman who converted to the offensive line during his redshirt season in 2023, then played in nine games during the 2024 season. As a sophomore in 2025, Maciejczak played in 12 games behind guards Henry Lutovsky and Rocco Spindler.

As a recruit, Maciejczak was one of the highest-rated players in his home state, forcing the Huskers into a recruiting battle with several other Midwestern schools. Nebraska flipped Maciejczak from FCS program North Dakota during the 2023 recruiting cycle. But he ultimately decided to move on after three seasons following the departure of offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.

Before the Las Vegas Bowl loss to Utah, Maciejczak was listed on the Nebraska two-deep at left guard, having spent the entire season at the position while taking mainly special teams snaps. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Tristan Alvano, Kicker (South Dakota State)

Former Nebraska football kicker Tristan Alvano joined South Dakota State via the transfer portal. | @AlvanoTristan, X

Another former Omaha Westside Warrior moved on from Nebraska football after a strong start to his Husker career.

Placekicker Tristan Alvano committed to South Dakota State this month after announcing on Dec. 22 that he would be entering the transfer portal. Alvano contributed to the Huskers' special teams in his three years with the program, going 9-of-15 on field goals as a true freshman while making all 27 of his PAT attempts. After his freshman season, Alvano redshirted while missing the final 10 games of the 2024 campaign due to an injury. He did play in three early games, going 3-of-4 on field goals while knocking in all 12 of his PATs.

In 2025, Alvano saw action in just two games, recording a kickoff against Akron and Houston Christian. The All-State selection and career field goal leader in Nebraska Class A high school football history leaves Nebraska in the Huskers' record books, having connected on a 55-yard field goal against Purdue in 2023 - the longest field goal by a freshman in program history.

Marcos Davila, Quarterback (Abilene Christian)

Former Nebraska quarterback Marcos Davila landed at Abeline Christian after entering the transfer portal. | @marosdavila05, X

Dylan Raiola wasn't the only quarterback to leave Nebraska during the 2026 offseason.

Marcos Davila, a former Texas prep star and Purdue transfer, committed to Abilene Christian on Jan. 13. Davila arrived in Lincoln from Purdue, where he had redshirted in 2024 while not appearing in any games.

The reserve quarterback played in two games for the Huskers during his lone season for Nebraska, finding time against Akron and Houston Christian.

Caden VerMaas, Defensive Back (Rice)

Former Nebraska defensive back Caden VerMaas is now a Rice Owl after entering the portal. | @Caden_Vermaas, X

Another Omaha native defensive back moved on from Nebraska football.

Caden VerMaas, a 6-0, 190-pound defensive back, committed to Rice on Jan. 10 after becoming the first Husker to announce plans to enter the portal. VerMaas made that announcement on Dec. 4, exactly one year after signing with the Huskers out of Millard North High School.

VerMaas played in two games while maintaining a redshirt during the 2025 season, seeing time for Nebraska against Akron and Houston Christian. While at Millard North, he was an all-around player, finishing his high school career with 93 tackles, five interceptions, and four forced fumbles. On offense, VerMaas totaled 3,600 all-purpose yards and 46 career touchdowns for the Mustangs.

The defensive back will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Jamarion Parker, Running Back

Running back Jamarion Parker has yet to announce his next destination. | @jaay2iceyy//Instagram

Jamarion Parker is still seeking a home in college football.

The redshirt running back did not play in a game this past season at Nebraska, but he was one of the top prospects the Huskers picked up during the 2025 recruiting cycle. Parker was a four-star recruit and the No. 6 running back prospect and one of the top prospects from Missouri as a first-team All-State selection as a senior.

Parker announced on Dec. 8 that he would be entering the transfer portal, but he has yet to announce his next destination.

Brice Turner, Defensive Back

Nebraska defensive back Brice Turner has yet to announce his next destination in college football. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Another young defensive back elected to open his options for a new home in college football.

Brice Turner, a 6-0, 175-pound defensive back, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 5. He spent three seasons in Lincoln, including a redshirt year in 2023 when he played in one game. Turner began his career as a wide receiver before converting to defensive back.

Turner again saw time in only one game in 2024 before playing in all 13 games as a key member of special teams in 2025. Turner finished with four special teams tackles, recording his first two career stops against Akron. He also registered tackles against Houston Christian and Maryland.

Turner has yet to announce a new destination. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Rahmir Stewart, Linebacker

Rahmir Stewart returns an interception against UTEP in 2024. | Amarillo Mullen

One of Matt Rhule's original Pennsylvania pipeline recruits is still seeking his next spot in college football.

Rahmir Stewart, a 5-11, 200-pound defensive back from Philadelphia, entered the transfer portal on Jan. 3. Stewart redshirted in 2023, playing in one game. In 2024, he totaled five tackles and one interception. In 2025, Stewart saw time in just two games, against Akron and Houston Christian.

Stewart has yet to announce a new destination. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Willis McGahee IV, Linebacker (Nebraska)

Willis McGahee IV | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

After less than a week in the transfer portal, Willis McGahee IV has returned to Nebraska football.

The 6-1, 240-pound edge defender entered the portal on Jan. 6 but withdrew from the portal on Jan. 11. McGahee has been in Lincoln for two seasons, playing as a true freshman in 12 games while posting 13 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, and a pass breakup. He also forced two fumbles, tying for the team lead.

The Miami native took a step back during his second season, redshirting while playing in five games, including the Las Vegas Bowl. McGahee finished 2025 with four tackles and 2.0 tackles for loss.

Larry Tarver Jr., Defensive Back (Nebraska)

Larry Tarver Jr. played in six games for the Huskers over his two seasons in Lincoln. He will have three years of eligibility remaining. | @begreat__4/Instagram

Nebraska football's defensive back depth regained a piece when the transfer portal closed.

Larry Tarver Jr., a 5-11, 175-pound cornerback from Miami, withdrew his name from the portal after entering early in the portal window. Tarver was a four-star prospect out of high school, joining Nebraska in 2024 and redshirting while playing in three games.

Tarver played in three games in 2025, making one tackle in his debut against Akron.

Dylan Parrott, Defensive Line (Nebraska)

Nebraska defensive lineman Dylan Parrott. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Although the Huskers lost one defensive tackle to the transfer portal, Nebraska retained a returning depth piece.

Dylan Parrott, a 6-5, 320-pound defensive tackle, withdrew his name from the transfer portal on Jan. 11 after entering on Jan. 3. Parrott is one of the few roster pieces remaining from Scott Frost's final season with the Huskers, redshirting in 2022 and then seeing action in three games as a redshirt freshman in 2023.

Parrott played in all 13 games in back-to-back seasons in 2024 and 2025, recording six total tackles over two seasons. He will have one season remaining as a redshirt senior.

Braylen Prude, Defensive Back (Nebraska)

Nebraska defensive back Braylen Prude celebrates the Huskers' 2024 win against Wisconsin. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Despite seeing time in just three games over two seasons, Braylen Prude is returning to Nebraska football.

Prude, a 6-4, 200-pound safety,, withdrew his name from the transfer portal on Jan. 6, three days after he had entered it. Prude was an under-the-radar prospect who emerged as a Nebraska recruit during the summer camp season before his senior year at Shadow Creek High School in Texas.

Prude redshirted in 2024 while playing in games against Iowa and Boston College. As a redshirt freshman in 2025, he saw action in just one game. The defensive back has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

