Where Football Polls and Metrics Have Nebraska Placed Going Into Week 11

Nebraska dropped its fourth consecutive game on Friday night and, no surprise, the polls and rankings reacted accordingly.

For the Huskers, who need to win one of their final three games to become bowl eligible, this season of great promise and expectations after a 5-0 start has come down to beating either Rutgers, Ohio State or Iowa.

Nebraska lost at Illinois on Friday, 24-13. Huskers offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen was fired the next day. Nebraska’s previous three losses were one-score affairs and in each game, the Huskers led in the fourth quarter.

Losing such heartbreakers can take an emotional toll on the coaches, players and fans, but so can an 11-point loss at Illinois — a game the Huskers realistically expected to win. With a win against the Illini, the Huskers still had a chance for a respectable season by winning out. We suppose with three consecutive wins to end the season, that still can happen for Nebraska, but have the Huskers shown enough to make anyone think three more wins will happen?

Nebraska (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) lost ground in six of the ratings we monitor. The Huskers were thumped by The Athletic, dropping 10 places from 42 to 52.

It was the second-biggest drop in the ratings we monitor this season. The Sagarin Ratings dropped Nebraska 12 places — from 16 to 28 — after the Huskers’ loss to Washington on Oct. 31.

Nebraska returns to action Saturday at Rutgers (11:30 a.m. CT, Big Ten Network). Rutgers is 2-7, 1-5, with the scrappy Scarlet Knights’ record more in line with preseason predictions.

Each Wednesday, we look at where seven national polls and rankings place Nebraska.

The seven polls and rankings we monitor are:

* Associated Press Top 25

* The Athletic 138

* CBS Sports 138

* USA Today Coaches Poll

* ESPN’s Football Power Index

* Massey Ratings

* Sagarin Ratings

The Huskers rank 36.2 this week in an average of the polls and rankings we monitor. Last week, it was 32.3.

Nebraska’s best ranking is 23 by ESPN’s Football Power Index (last week it was the Huskers’ best ranking at 17), and its worst ranking remains by The Athletic at 52.

Nebraska’s best ranking all season was 12 with ESPN’s FPI. That ranking was after the 20-17 loss to Indiana on Oct. 10, after the Huskers held a 17-6 lead. Nebraska’s worst ranking this season by The Athletic at 59 after Nebraska’s 56-7 win over Bowling Green on Sept. 12.

Associated Press Top 25

After four weeks of “others receiving votes,” Nebraska received zero votes for the fourth consecutive week. Thirty-one teams received votes this week.

The Huskers haven’t been ranked in the AP Top 25 all season.

Six Big Ten teams are ranked in the Top 25. Undefeated UCLA is the highest-ranked conference team at 4, improving by one spot after a 34-20 win at Minnesota.

4. UCLA

6. Indiana

15. USC

16. Iowa

18. Oregon

21. Ohio State

That Ohio State made it at 21 is a surprise. No Big Ten teams are among the six teams also receiving votes. Georgia is the No. 1 team.

The Athletic 138

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

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Nebraska dropped 10 spots to 52. The Athletic has ranked the Huskers worse than any other media outlet all season, and it looks as if the website might have been correct. Seven weeks ago, Nebraska ranked 58. The Huskers finished 52 last season.

UCLA is ranked 5 and Indiana 10. Ohio State tumbled eight places to 17. Rutgers, Nebraska’s opponent Saturday, is ranked 100.

CBS Sports 138

Nebraska only dropped one place to 36. The Huskers are ranked ahead of the following eight Big Ten teams:

42. Minnesota

47. Penn State

52. Michigan

55. Washington

89. Purdue

93. Michigan State

103. Maryland

113. Rutgers

Nine Big Ten teams are ranked above Nebraska:

4. UCLA

7. Indiana

15. Iowa

16. USC

17. Oregon

19. Ohio State

30. Wisconsin

31. Northwestern

33. Illinois

USA Today Coaches Poll

Nebraska received zero votes from the panel of coaches. Last week, the Huskers were 39. Thirty-seven teams received at least one vote. The USA Today panel consists of 72 coaches who vote, including Matt Rhule.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI)

Nebraska dropped six places to 23.

Nebraska’s season FPI odds decreased or remained the same in all six projections. FPI gives the five-win Huskers a 93.8 percent chance to win six games and become bowl eligible.

Here are FPI’s odds and projections for Nebraska’s season:

* Chance of winning six games, which would make the Huskers bowl eligible: 93.8 percent (last week: 98.2)

* 6.5 projected wins and 5.5 projected losses (last week: 7.3 projected wins and 4.7 projected losses)

* 0.0 percent chance of winning the Big Ten (last week: 0.0 percent chance)

* 0.0 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff (last week: 0.1 percent chance)

* 0.0 percent chance of making the national championship game (last week: 0.0 percent chance)

* 0.0 percent chance of winning the national championship (last week: 0.0 percent chance)

Massey Ratings

Massey Ratings are a compilation of 40 different rankings. In the consensus of the 40 rankings, the Huskers dropped to 39 from 33. Georgia is No. 1, followed by Utah, Alabama, Notre Dame and Indiana.

Sagarin Ratings

Nebraska dropped by three places, going to 31. Two weeks ago, the Huskers were 16. Sagarin has Georgia at No. 1 followed by Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas and Miami.

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