Where Football Polls and Metrics Have Nebraska Placed Going Into Week 10

Going into Week 10? Where did the season go?

For Nebraska, maybe the season got here too soon. The Huskers lost their third consecutive game Saturday night, to Washington, 17-10. It also was the third consecutive game in which the Huskers lost a lead in the fourth quarter.

One such loss — blowing a fourth-quarter lead — is brutal enough. But three? Unthinkable. Each one was different, each one had the same finality.

As expected, Nebraska (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) took a tumble in the ratings we monitor. The Huskers’ largest drop was 12 places in the Sagarin Ratings, going from 16 to 28.

Nebraska returns to action Friday night at Illinois (7 o’clock, CT, FOX). Illinois is 5-3, 3-2, and a tough out.

Each Wednesday, we look at where seven national polls and rankings place Nebraska.

The seven polls and rankings we monitor are:

* Associated Press Top 25

* The Athletic 138

* CBS Sports 138

* USA Today Coaches Poll

* ESPN’s Football Power Index

* Massey Ratings

* Sagarin Ratings

The Huskers rank 32.3 this week in an average of the polls and rankings we monitor. Last week, it was 25.0.

Nebraska’s best ranking is 17 by ESPN’s Football Power Index (last week it was 13), and its worst ranking remains by The Athletic at 42 (last week it was 34). Nebraska’s best ranking all season was 12 with ESPN’s FPI. That ranking was after the 20-17 loss to Indiana on Oct. 10, after the Huskers held a 17-6 lead. Nebraska’s worst ranking by ESPN’s FPI was 30 in the first two rankings of the season.

Associated Press Top 25

After four weeks of “others receiving votes,” Nebraska received zero votes for the third consecutive week. Thirty-five teams received votes.

The Huskers haven’t been ranked in the AP Top 25 all season.

Five Big Ten teams are ranked in the Top 25. Undefeated UCLA is the highest-ranked conference team at 5 — just as everyone predicted — improving by two spots after a 27-0 non-league win over Nevada. First-year Bruins coach Bob Chesney has turned around the program. UCLA was 3-9 last season

5. UCLA

6. Indiana

11. Ohio State

18. USC

21. Iowa



Northwestern, Oregon and Minnesota are the only Big Ten teams among “others receiving votes.” Northwestern is 26, Oregon is 27 and Minnesota is 32.

The Athletic 138

Nebraska dropped to 42 from 34. The Athletic has ranked the Huskers worse than any other ranking all season. Six weeks ago, Nebraska ranked 58. The Huskers finished 52 last season.

Indiana is ranked 6, UCLA 7 and Ohio State 9.

CBS Sports 138

Nebraska dropped seven places to 35 from 28. The Huskers are ranked ahead of the following eight Big Ten teams:

42. Michigan

47. Illinois

54. Washington

56. Penn State

82. Purdue

102. Michigan State

110. Rutgers

111. Maryland

Nebraska still is yet to play Illinois and Rutgers from this group in 2026.

Nine Big Ten teams are ranked above Nebraska:

4. UCLA

6. Indiana

10. Ohio State

17. USC

18. Iowa

23. Northwestern

27. Wisconsin

29. Oregon

33. Minnesota

Nebraska is yet to play Ohio State and Iowa from this group.

USA Today Coaches Poll

Nebraska is among “others receiving votes” tied with North Dakota State and Cincinnati at 39, each with one point. Last week, Nebraska was at 32. The 25th-ranked team, New Mexico, has 119 points. The USA Today panel consists of 72 coaches who vote, including Matt Rhule.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI)

Nebraska moved to 17 from 13, still the Huskers’ best ranking among the seven we monitor.

Nebraska’s season FPI odds decreased in all six projections. FPI gives the five-win Huskers a 98.2 percent chance to win six games and become bowl eligible. Nebraska’s biggest percentage drop was in making the College Football Playoff: 0.1 percent chance from 8.2 last week.

Here are FPI’s odds and projections for Nebraska’s season:

* Chance of winning six games, which would make the Huskers bowl eligible: 98.2 percent (last week: 99.9)

* 7.3 projected wins and 4.7 projected losses (last week: 8.3 projected wins and 3.7 projected losses)

* 0.0 percent chance of winning the Big Ten (last week: 0.2 percent chance)

* 0.1 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff (last week: 8.2 percent chance)

* 0.0 percent chance of making the national championship game (last week: 0.6 percent chance)

* 0.0 percent chance of winning the national championship (last week: 0.2)

Massey Ratings

Massey Ratings are a compilation of 40 different rankings. In the consensus of the 40 rankings, the Huskers dropped to 33 from 27. Georgia is No. 1, followed by Utah, Miami, Ohio State and Indiana.

Sagarin Ratings

Nebraska dropped by 12 points, going to 28 from 16. Sagarin has Notre Dame at No. 1 followed by Georgia, LSU, Miami and Ohio State.

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