Where Football Polls and Metrics Have Nebraska Placed Going Into Week 7

We were curious if Nebraska would drop in the polls and rankings we monitor after its first loss of the season. And by how far.

You could make a good argument for the Huskers dropping — or maybe rising slightly, or remaining the same. Three possibilities, three compelling discussions, all valid. After all, Nebraska battled defending national champion Indiana before giving up two long touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to fall, 20-17.

Do the Huskers lose votes for blowing a late, 17-6 lead? Or do they earn votes for nearly upsetting an Indiana team on a 21-game winning streak?

Well, the results are in and they run right down the middle.

In the seven polls and rankings we monitor, Nebraska (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) improved in three of them, went down in two of them, and remained the same in the other two.

Nebraska dipped in nearly all of the ESPN Football Power Index odds. The Huskers remained at 99.9 percent to win six games.

Next up for Nebraska is Oregon, in Eugene, where former Huskers quarterback Dylan Raiola could start or at least see some action. Oregon, high on reputation but short on performance so far this season is 3-2, 1-1. In the last game, the Ducks, who were without starting quarterback Dante Moore (concussion), started Raiola, benched him in the fourth quarter and eventually lost to 5-0 UCLA, 17-15.

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a Ducks' touchdown against USC. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Each Wednesday, we’ll take a look at where seven national polls and rankings place Nebraska’s football team.

The seven polls and rankings we monitor are:

* Associated Press Top 25

* The Athletic 138

* CBS Sports 138

* USA Today Coaches Poll

* ESPN’s Football Power Index

* Massey Ratings

*Sagarin Ratings

The Huskers rank 24.2 this week in an average of seven polls and rankings we monitor. Last week, it was 24.1.

Nebraska’s best ranking is 12 by ESPN’s Football Power Index (last week it was 13), and its worst ranking remains by The Athletic at 33 (last week it was 33, also).

Associated Press Top 25

Nebraska moved up to 29 from 31 in the “others receiving votes” grouping. This is the fourth consecutive week Nebraska increased the number of votes it received after being blanked in first four rankings. Nebraska received 65 votes, after getting 48 last week. Northwestern (4-1) is ranked 25th with 112 votes.

Six Big Ten teams are ranked in the Top 25. Ohio State is the highest-ranked conference team at 4, improving by one spot from last week after its 45-16 victory over Maryland on Saturday.

4. Ohio State

5. Indiana

12. UCLA

17. Iowa

19. USC

25. Northwestern

Among “others receiving votes” in the Big Ten along with Nebraska, Wisconsin is 26 and Oregon is 27.

The Athletic 138

Nebraska remained at 33, still its worst ranking among the seven we monitor. Three weeks ago, Nebraska was ranked 58. The Huskers finished 52 last season.

UCLA, after winning at Oregon on Saturday, is ranked 10th, joining Ohio State (4) and Indiana (7) as Big Ten teams in the top 10.

CBS Sports 138

Nebraska improved by three places, going to 25 from 28, the Huskers’ best ranking of the season on CBS Sports. The Huskers are ranked ahead of the following 10 Big Ten teams:

33. Oregon

43. Minnesota

45. Michigan

51. Penn State

67. Illinois

70. Washington

73. Purdue

93. Maryland

97. Michigan State

116. Rutgers

Nebraska still is yet to play Oregon, Washington, Illinois and Rutgers from this group in 2026.

Seven Big Ten teams are ranked above Nebraska:

4. Ohio State

5. Indiana

9. UCLA

16. Iowa

21. USC

22. Northwestern

23. Wisconsin

Nebraska is yet to play Ohio State and Iowa from this group.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti reacts to a call during the third quarter against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USA Today Coaches Poll

Nebraska is among “others receiving votes” at 28, the same as last week. Nebraska has 74 points. The 25th-ranked team, Oregon, has 200 points. The USA Today panel consists of 72 coaches who vote, including Matt Rhule.

ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI)

Nebraska moved to 12 from 13, the Huskers’ best ranking among the seven we monitor. Nebraska’s season FPI odds stayed the same in two projections and decreased in the other four.

Here are FPI’s odds for Nebraska’s season:

* Chance of winning six games, which would make the Huskers bowl eligible: 99.9 percent (same as last week)

* 8.8 projected wins and 3.3 projected losses (last week: 9.0 projected wins and 3.3 projected losses)

* 1.6 percent chance of winning the Big Ten (last week: 3.4 percent chance)

* 25.7 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff (last week: 26.2 percent chance)

* 1.5 percent chance of making the national championship game (last week: 1.6 percent chance)

* 0.5 percent chance of winning the national championship (same as last week)

Massey Ratings

Massey Ratings are a compilation of 40 different rankings. In the consensus of the 40 rankings, the Huskers dropped to 23 from 18, their biggest fall this week. Georgia is No. 1, followed by Notre Dame, Indiana, Ohio State and Alabama.

Sagarin Ratings

Nebraska dropped two spots to 20 from 18. Sagarin has Notre Dame at No. 1.

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