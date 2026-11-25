There are several ways to look at Nebraska’s 31-28 win over No. 16 Ohio State on Saturday.

* The Huskers did it. Finally beat a ranked team after 31 tries.

* Be happy about clearing that hurdle, accept a seven-win regular season and get ready for the bowl game. Nebraska’s future suddenly looks brighter.

* Iowa is the last game and a rival. That eighth win sure would be nice, though.

* What would Tom Osborne do?

Most people know that answer to that last one. Osborne? All gas, no brakes. In 25 years at Nebraska, the fewest number of games Osborne won in a season was nine!

Comparing Matt Rhule’s program and record, at this point, with Osborne’s isn’t entirely fair. Osborne was a Hall of Fame coach. The sport was different then. Still, aren't Nebraska’s expectations what Osborne accomplished, or close to that?

Nebraska football has had a few days to celebrate, to breathe, maybe to reflect. And to think about the final game against Iowa and what it could mean, win or lose.

Is the season a success if the Huskers lose their regular-season finale at Iowa? Quick answer: It is not. I think the Huskers would agree.

If you think the win over Ohio State — the only quality win of the season, by the way — is enough to consider this season as a success, your standards are too low. After tossing out the first three gimmes, the Huskers have defeated Michigan State, Maryland and Rutgers.

Yawn.

Is there progress?

Losing to Iowa on Black Friday would give the Huskers a 7-5 record with a bowl game to follow. The last two seasons, Nebraska finished 7-6. Where is the progress? It’s an honest question. Losing one-score, should-have-won games like the ones against Indiana, Oregon and Washington are still losses.

The bad taste from an Iowa loss would linger and linger. Offseasons are long. Folks talk — and post online.

Fans, mostly, want a reason to celebrate a good season and to have belief in their team moving forward. Was beating Ohio State — without its starting quarterback Julian Sayin, but still loaded with top-flight talent — enough?

To some, yes. Not to everyone.

The Iowa game is as important to Nebraska as any game on the schedule. Nebraska is dragging around a 1-10 record against the Hawkeyes that dates to 2015. That dismal record alone is a reason to get fired up to defeat a rival.

Also, the Huskers can eliminate Iowa from the College Football Playoff conversation with a win in Iowa City.

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Another question: Is the season a success if Nebraska defeats Iowa? This question is more nuanced. So is the answer.

Success or not?

An 8-4 regular season that finished with wins over Rutgers, Ohio State and Iowa — even with those three devastating, fourth-quarter losses — would be viewed favorably by many around Lincoln … and the nation, too.

An 8-4 regular season — with a ninth win possible in the bowl game — would represent growth, a sense that Rhule’s system and methods are working in a demanding league. For now, that would be the next step in program building.

That's plenty of juice for the entire program to get behind.

An 8-4 season, in theory, should help in the transfer portal, recruiting and player retention. Kids get excited about, well, money, but also the trappings of the program, the opportunity to play and to win.

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea, who has checked many boxes this season, has committed to the Huskers next season. Having your quarterback in place is a huge advantage when putting together the 2027 roster.

Rhule’s contract extends to 2032. Still, if you believe social media (don’t take it too seriously; it’s not real life), Huskers fans haven’t been thrilled with Rhule. The win over Ohio State will help temper some of that criticism. So would a win over Iowa. But what kind of vitriol would a bad loss to Iowa bring?

The skeptical Husker fan might look at 8-4 as simply OK. That should be the minimum, they might say. The Huskers never challenged for the Big Ten title. Never were a factor in the College Football Playoff. Never ranked in the AP Top 25.

Winning the Big Ten and getting to the College Football Playoff — which will be easier but with more pressure to get there with 24 teams instead of 12 — are expectations for Nebraska both internally and externally. I heard someone over the weekend say it best: Paraphrasing, college football is better when Nebraska is a factor.

The commentator made a good point. Nebraska has a long history of football excellence, with five national championships and three Heisman Trophy winners. Memorial Stadium is a terrific venue with a strong fanbase. The scene after the Ohio State win was something to see and a long time coming.

Tom Osborne had 15 10-win seasons at Nebraska. | Nebraska Athetics

Success is in the eye of the beholder, I suppose. Beating a ranked team, finally, counts for something. Getting that eighth win does, too, especially since it would be Iowa. A seven-win or eight-win regular season might be cool, but have you ever experienced a 10-win season?

Well, Tom Osborne has. Fifteen of them.

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