Where Nebraska Football's 2025 Schedule Ranks Nationally
Nebraska football's 2025 season is shaping up to be one of the program's most pivotal in recent memory.
After a year of transition that showed flashes of promise under head coach Matt Rhule, expectations are rising in Lincoln. Five-star sophomore-to-be quarterback Dylan Raiola is bringing with him the kind of talent and spotlight that Nebraska fans haven’t seen at that position in over a decade.
With momentum building around the program, the focus now shifts to how the Huskers will navigate the season ahead. According to the latest KFord ratings, Nebraska enters the year with the No. 40 strength of schedule in the country.
That ranking is notable—not soft enough to be dismissed as easy, but not grueling enough to be used as an excuse. In other words, it’s the kind of schedule that leaves no room for shortcuts but gives Nebraska a chance to make real progress if it can deliver when it matters most.
The 2025 slate includes early opportunities to build confidence, followed by several major showdowns that could determine whether Nebraska is just slightly improved or truly ready to contend in the Big Ten.
The Huskers open the 2025 season on August 28 against Cincinnati in a neutral-site matchup that should provide a solid first test. After that, they return home for two winnable games against Akron and Houston Christian, giving them a chance to build early confidence before the competition ramps up.
Things get real on September 20 when Michigan comes to Lincoln. The Wolverines are projected to be one of the most talented teams in the country, and this early Big Ten showdown will likely be Nebraska’s toughest home game all season.
By Week 4, Michigan true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood could also have found his footing. Underwood vs. Raiola could be one of the biggest quarterback showdowns of the year.
The Huskers then welcome Michigan State to Lincoln on October 4, and while the Spartans are in a rebuild of their own, they can never be penciled in as an easy win.
From there, the Huskers enter a critical stretch of conference games. They go on the road to face Maryland on October 11, then travel again the following week to face Minnesota on October 17. A home game against Northwestern on October 25 should give Nebraska a chance to reset, but the November slate is unforgiving.
It starts with a marquee home matchup against USC on November 1—a game that could carry serious Big Ten implications. The Huskers then hit the road for back-to-back games at UCLA and Penn State.
Nebraska finishes the regular season at home on Black Friday against Iowa, in what’s always one of the most emotional and meaningful games of the year. The Heroes Trophy rivalry has delivered plenty of drama in recent seasons, and with bowl or even playoff hopes possibly on the line, it could be one of the most important games of the season.
With a schedule that mixes manageable stretches and marquee showdowns, Nebraska’s 2025 campaign will test its growth under Rhule while offering a real shot at national relevance if things break right.
The No. 40 strength of schedule ranking reflects a slate that isn’t overwhelming but leaves no room for complacency. If Dylan Raiola and the Huskers can stay healthy and capitalize on early momentum, they’ll enter the brutal November stretch with everything still on the table.
How they handle that closing gauntlet will ultimately define the season.
