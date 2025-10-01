Where Nebraska Stands in National College Football Rankings
So, Nebraska didn’t play last Saturday and its poll profile increased dramatically in two rankings.
And the Huskers moved up slightly in a third ranking. Nebraska moved down in one poll, ESPN’s SP+, from 20 to 23.
Each Wednesday, we’ll take a look at where seven national polls place Nebraska’s football team. The 3-1 Huskers ranked 29.6 this week in an average of six polls. The Huskers were not ranked in the AP Top 25, nor were they among others receiving votes. Last week, the Huskers ranked 31.8 in an average of seven polls.
Nebraska, which last played Sept. 20 in a 30-27 home loss to 21st-ranked Michigan, jumped nine spots in The Athletic’s ranking of all 136 FBS teams. The Huskers are ranked 35th, up from 44th. Maybe reviewing the tape of Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola's big game against Michigan was viewed in a different light.
The Huskers moved up five spots in CBS Sports’ 136, from 35 to 30.
In the Coaches Poll, Nebraska moved from 41 to 40.
The Huskers’ best ranking is 21st in the ESPN’s Football Power Index poll. They are 23rd in ESPN’s SP+ poll. Last week, the Huskers’ best ranking was 20th in the SP+ poll.
The Huskers return to action Saturday afternoon against Michigan State (3-1) at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s odds increased in four categories in ESPN’s FPI odds that include: the odds of winning six games; projected wins/losses; winning the Big Ten Conference; making the College Football Playoff; making the national championship game; and winning the national championship game.
The Huskers’ projected win total is 8.6, up slightly from their 8.5 projection last week. Nebraska was 7-6 last season.
Nebraska hasn’t broken into the AP Top 25 Poll yet this season, the gold standard of college football polling.
The polls we will monitor all season are:
* Associated Press
* The Athletic
* CBS Sports
* US LBM Coaches Poll
* ESPN’s Football Power Index
* ESPN’s SP+ rankings
* Massey Ratings
Associated Press Top 25
The Huskers remained out of the Top 25 and “others receiving votes” category for the second consecutive week.
The Athletic
Nebraska improved by five places, going from 35th to 30th. In The Athletic’s preseason rankings, Nebraska was 39th.
CBS Sports 136 Rankings
Nebraska increased five places from 35th to 30th.
US LBM Coaches Poll
The Huskers are “others receiving votes” at 40th. Last week, they were 41st.
ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI)
The Huskers stayed at 21st. Of six FPI odds for the Huskers, their odds increased in four categories.
Here are FPI’s odds for Nebraska (with last week’s odds in parentheses):
* 99.4 percent chance of winning six games (last week was 99.3)
8.6 projected wins to 3.5 projected losses (last week was 8.5 wins and 3.5 losses)
0.6 percent chance of winning the Big Ten (1.0 percent chance last week)
* 9.9 percent chance of making the College Football Playoff (9.4 percent chance last week)
* 0.6 percent chance of making the national championship game (0.7 percent chance last week)
* 0.3 percent chance of winning the national championship (0.2 percent chance last week)
ESPN’s SP+ rankings
The Huskers dropped three spots from 20th to 23rd.
As ESPN writer Bill Connelly says about his SP+ ratings: “It’s a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency … SP+ is intended to be predictive and forward-facing.
“It is simply a measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football. If you’re lucky or unimpressive in a win, your rating will probably fall. If you’re strong and unlucky in a loss, it will probably rise.”
Massey Ratings
Massey Ratings are a compilation of 40 different college football rankings. In the consensus of the 40 rankings, the Huskers ranked 30th, same as last week.
More From Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.