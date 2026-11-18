For the second consecutive season, Nebraska football is bowl eligible.

The Huskers are 6-4, having snapped a four-game losing streak last weekend at Rutgers. NU will officially have three chances to get to seven wins on the year for the third time under Matt Rhule.

Below are the projections for Nebraska's bowl destination and opponent.

Salute to Veterans Bowl (Dec. 15)

CBS Sports & ESPN's Kyle Bonagura say vs. Miami (Ohio)

Previously known as the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl (2014-18), Camellia Bowl (2019–20, 2022–23), and TaxAct Camellia Bowl (2021), the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl is played at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama. It typically involves teams from the MAC, Sun Belt, or CUSA.

Nebraska and Miami (Ohio) have never played before. This would be the third matchup of the Huskers and a MAC opponent this season, with the Big Red previously beating Ohio and Bowling Green.

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. runs after the catch against the Ohio Bobcats. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Independence Bowl (Dec. 22)

USA Today says vs. Jacksonville State

Nebraska has made one appearance in the Independence Bowl, known then as the MainStay Independence Bowl. In 2002, the Huskers lost to Ole Miss, 27-23.

The Huskers have never played the Gamecocks. The last time Nebraska played a team in the current C-USA was Western Kentucky in 2010. The Hilltoppers were in the Sun Belt at that time.

Frisco Bowl (Dec. 23)

College Football News says vs. Texas State

Nebraska has never played in the Frisco Bowl, which used to have a local tie-in by way of the sponsor: Scooter's Coffee. The Nebraska-based company sponored the bowl from 2023 to 2025. There is no official sponsor for 2026 at this time.

The Huskers and Bobcats have never played. The Sun Belt team has been playing in the FBS since 2012.

Cactus Bowl (Dec. 26)

The Cactus Bowl has been around since 1989, going by names like the Copper Bowl, the Insight Bowl, the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl, the Cheez-It Bowl, and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, among others. Nebraska has never played in this bowl, which will make its debut at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, this year.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura says vs. UCF

Buckle up, Husker fans.

Nebraska and UCF played once before. Back in 1997, with Scott Frost at quarterback, the Huskers won 38-24 in Lincoln.

Scott Frost went 16-31 as the head coach of Nebraska. | USA TODAY Sports

In 2026, the Knights are led by Frost, who is in his second stint after spending nearly five seasons at Nebraska.

The Athletic says vs. Baylor

Not only a matchup of former Big 12 foes, but a personal one for Rhule. The current Husker head coach led the Bears for three seasons, ultimately leaving to try his hand at the NFL.

The Huskers own the all-time series 11-1, including a 10-game win streak that stretches back to 1977. The two teams have not met since Nebraska left for the Big Ten.

Duke's Mayo Bowl (Dec. 26)

Pro Football Network says vs. Virginia Tech

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

PFN has not updated its projections this month, but the latest one would feature a battle between the former Penn State head coach and someone who was never really up to replace him.

The Huskers are 1-2 all-time against the Hokies, including back-to-back one-score losses in 2008 and 2009. The lone win came in the 1996 Orange Bowl, 41-21.

Virginia Tech Hokies tailback David Wilson is tackled by Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive end Barry Turner in the Hokies 16-15 victory against the Cornhuskers at Lane Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nebraska has never played in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. The game is played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Music City Bowl (Dec. 30)

Nebraska has made just one appearance in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee. Back in 2016, the Huskers lost to the Tennessee Volunteers, 38-24.

Athlon says vs. Kentucky

The Huskers and Wildcats have never played. The last current SEC team Nebraska played was Oklahoma in 2022. The last team to be an active member of the SEC and face Nebraska was Tennessee in 2016.

On3's Brett McMurphy says vs. Ole Miss

The lone meeting between Nebraska and Ole Miss went to the Rebels in the 2002 Independence Bowl.

ReliaQuest Bowl (Dec. 31)

Sports Illustrated says vs. Florida

The ReliaQuest Bowl has been operating since 1986, including stretches when it was known as the Hall of Fame Bowl and the Outback Bowl. No matter the name, Nebraska has never played in this bowl in Tampa, Florida.

The Huskers and Gators, however, do have a history. Nebraska is 2-0 all-time against Florida, with wins in the 1974 Sugar Bowl and the 1996 Fiesta Bowl. The latter resulted in NU winning the 1995 national championship.

First Responder Bowl (Jan. 2)

ESPN's Mark Schlabach says vs. Stanford

Another bowl with no history featuring the Big Red. Played at the Cotton Bowl from 2011-18, the Servpro First Responder Bowl is now played at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas, near Dallas.

Stanford won the only meeting between the two programs, a 21-13 final in the 1941 Rose Bowl. The Cardinal were named the 1940 national champions.

Big Ten Bowl Order

Nebraska is currently tied for ninth in the Big Ten at 3-4. The league's bowl ties are listed below, but keep in mind that the number of teams going to the CFP is not fixed. While UCLA and Indiana appear headed to the playoff, the league could theoretically have as few as one team in or as many as four, depending on how results play out over the next few weeks across the country, and especially with Iowa, Ohio State, Oregon, and USC.

It is also good to keep in mind that a number of smaller bowls deviate from their looser tie-ins, meaning Big Ten teams could be selected to those as well.

College Football Playoff Citrus Bowl vs. SEC ReliaQuest Bowl vs. SEC Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. ACC OR Las Vegas Bowl vs. Pac-12 Music City Bowl vs. SEC Pinstripe Bowl vs. ACC Cactus Bowl vs. Big 12

There is a likelihood that a pre-2024 Big Ten team faces a newly added opponent from the Pac-12. Just like UCLA and Indiana, several other teams are fighting for a spot in the CFP. That means teams like Oregon, USC, and Washington could face a Big Ten opponent in Las Vegas.

Big Ten Standings

The Big Ten standings below include the West Coast teams, who are destined for either the CFP or a bowl tie-in from their Pac-12 days.

(4) UCLA^ 10-0, 7-0 B1G (8) Indiana 9-1, 6-1 B1G (15) Iowa 8-2, 5-2 B1G (14) Ohio State 7-3, 5-2 B1G (13) Oregon^ 7-3, 5-2 B1G (18) USC^ 7-3, 4-3 B1G Illinois 6-4, 4-3 B1G Wisconsin 6-4, 4-3 B1G Nebraska 6-4, 3-4 B1G Northwestern 6-4, 3-4 B1G Penn State 6-4, 3-4 B1G Washington^ 6-4, 3-4 B1G Minnesota* 5-5, 3-4 B1G Michigan* 5-5, 2-5 B1G Maryland* 4-6, 2-5 B1G Purdue* 3-7, 2-5 B1G Michigan State* 3-7, 1-6 B1G Rutgers* 2-8, 1-6 B1G

Asterisk indicates not yet bowl eligible. ^ indicates former Pac-12 program. (Number) indicates current CFP Ranking.

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