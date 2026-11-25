For the third consecutive season, Nebraska football is bowl eligible.

The Huskers are 7-4, having rebounded from a four-game losing streak to earn a road shutout at Rutgers and a ranked win over then-No. 14 Ohio State. That has the Huskers at No. 25 in this week's College Football Playoff Rankings.

Below are the latest projections for Nebraska's bowl destination and opponent.

Duke's Mayo (Dec. 26)

The Duke's Mayo Bowl - previously the Continental Tire, Meineke Car Care Center, and Belk - has operated at precisely the bad time for Nebraska football: since 2002. The Huskers have never played in this game, held at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Athletic & Athlon say Duke

Is this too on the nose to have Duke here? The Blue Devils have only played in this game once, back in 2012, before Duke's Mayo became the sponsor.

Nebraska and Duke have only played once all-time. The Blue Devils were victorious, 34-7, in the Orange Bowl on New Year's Day in 1955.

Cactus Bowl (Dec. 26)

The Cactus Bowl has been around since 1989, going by names like the Copper Bowl, the Insight Bowl, the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl, the Cheez-It Bowl, and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, among others. Nebraska has never played in this bowl, which will make its debut at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, this year.

CBS Sports, ESPN's Kyle Bonagura, & Projection Sports say UCF

Another week of a potential matchup with Scott Frost and UCF leading the projections. The Knights just hammered Iowa State and have a struggling Colorado team to close out the regular season.

Nebraska and UCF played once before. Back in 1997, with Frost at quarterback, the Huskers won 38-24 in Lincoln.

Scott Frost led his alma mater for several seasons before returning to UCF. | USA TODAY Sports

ESPN's Mark Schlabach & Palm Brackets says Iowa State

Since Matt Campbell left for Penn State, taking a number of talented players with him, the Cyclones have struggled. Iowa State needs to beat Kansas State on Saturday to even get bowl-eligible.

Should ISU win Farmageddon and get matched pu with NU, RIP to every Busch Lite in Tempe.

Nebraska and Iowa State have played 105 times in history, with Nebraska holding an 86-17-2 advantage. However, the two programs have not met since the Huskers left for the Big Ten after the 2010 season.

Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 26)

The site of the end of Nebraska's bowl drought, which saw the Huskers beat the Boston College Eagles, could be on tap for the Big Red in 2026. This becomes the least likely landing spot out of the current projections if Nebraska beat Iowa on Friday.

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Rahmir Johnson holds the Most Valuable Player trophy and celebrates with teammates after the game against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

College Football News says Pitt

A rare opponent who holds the all-time edge against Nebraska (15-6-3), Pitt and NU have not played in more than 20 years. The Huskers hold a three-game win streak in the series, beating the Panthers in 2005, 2004, and 1958.

Despite meetings going back to 1921, the two programs have never met in a bowl game.

Music City (Dec. 30)

Nebraska has made just one appearance in the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee. Back in 2016, the Huskers lost to the Tennessee Volunteers, 38-24.

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Tennessee takes the field at the beginning of the Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 30, 2016. Tennessee defeated Nebraska 38-24 before a crowd of 68,496. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On3's Brett McMurphy says South Carolina

The Lonnie Teasley Bowl? Nebraska's run game coordinator spent the previous five seasons with South Carolina.

While the Huskers are undefeated against the Gamecocks in regular season games (1964, 1986, and 1987), South Carolina won the only bowl game matchup. Back on Jan. 2, 2012, it was USC 30-13 in the Capitol One Bowl.

Las Vegas (Dec. 31)

The Las Vegas Bowl has been operating since 1992, but has had nearly a dozen sponsors. It was the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl last year, when Nebraska lost to Utah in Allegiant Stadium.

A general overall view as Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef throws the ball against the Utah Utes in the second half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USA Today says Arizona

A perfectly split all-time series, with both teams having a win and then a tie also existing. Nebraska beat Arizona in the 2009 Holiday Bowl, revenge for losing the 1998 Holiday Bowl. The teams tied in a regular-season game in 1961 in Lincoln.

ReliaQuest (Dec. 31)

The ReliaQuest Bowl has been operating since 1986, including stretches when it was known as the Hall of Fame Bowl and the Outback Bowl. No matter the name, Nebraska has never played in this bowl in Tampa, Florida.

Sports Illustrated says Oklahoma

Nebraska-Oklahoma on New Year's Eve? It isn't late November in the 1970s and 1980s, but it would certainly be a banger of a way to flip the calendar.

The Huskers and Sooners have played 88 times, including twice since Nebraska left the Big 12. This wouldn't be the latest meeting between the two storied programs, which were matched up in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 1979.

Dec 4, 2010; Arlington, TX, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Roy Helu Jr (10) runs with the ball in the third quarter while getting tackled by Oklahoma Sooner linebacker Austin Box (12) and defensive end Frank Alexander (84) during the Big 12 championship game at Cowboys Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Big Ten Bowl Order

Nebraska is currently tied for eighth in the Big Ten at 4-4. The league's bowl ties are listed below, but keep in mind that the number of teams going to the CFP is not fixed. While UCLA appears headed to the playoff, the league could theoretically have as few as one team in or as many as four, depending on how results play out over the next couple of weeks across the country, and especially with Indiana, Iowa, Oregon, and USC all sitting squarely on the bubble.

It is also good to keep in mind that a number of smaller bowls deviate from their looser tie-ins, meaning Big Ten teams could be selected to those as well.

College Football Playoff Citrus Bowl vs. SEC ReliaQuest Bowl vs. SEC Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. ACC OR Las Vegas Bowl vs. Pac-12 Music City Bowl vs. SEC Pinstripe Bowl vs. ACC Cactus Bowl vs. Big 12

There is a likelihood that a pre-2024 Big Ten team faces a newly added opponent from the Pac-12. Just like UCLA, several other teams are fighting for a spot in the CFP. That means teams like Oregon, USC, and Washington could face a Big Ten opponent in Las Vegas.

Big Ten Standings

The Big Ten standings below include the West Coast teams, who are destined for either the CFP or a bowl tie-in from their Pac-12 days.

(9) UCLA^ 10-1, 7-1 B1G (14) Indiana 9-2, 6-2 B1G (13) Iowa 9-2, 6-2 B1G (12) Oregon^ 8-3, 6-2 B1G (15) USC^ 8-3, 5-3 B1G (21) Ohio State 7-4, 5-3 B1G Wisconsin 7-4, 5-3 B1G (25) Nebraska 7-4, 4-4 B1G (24) Washington^ 7-4, 4-4 B1G Illinois 6-5, 4-4 B1G Minnesota 6-5, 4-4 B1G Michigan 6-5, 3-5 B1G Northwestern 6-5, 3-5 B1G Penn State 6-5, 3-5 B1G Maryland* 4-7, 2-6 B1G Purdue* 3-8, 2-6 B1G Rutgers* 3-8, 2-6 B1G Michigan State* 3-8, 1-7 B1G

Asterisk indicates not yet bowl eligible. ^ indicates former Pac-12 program. (Number) indicates current CFP Ranking.

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