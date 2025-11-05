Where, Who the Latest Bowl Projections Have Nebraska Playing
For the second consecutive season, Nebraska football is bowl eligible.
The Huskers are out to a 6-3 start, their best since 2016. That was the last year that Nebraska made it to six wins in back-to-back seasons, giving way to a seven-year bowl drought.
No longer needing to wait for a win in November to see if the team will achieve bowl eligibility, we can see where a number of outlets are projecting Nebraska's bowl destination and opponent. Those projections are below.
Sports Illustrated & CBS Sports
ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Nebraska has never played in this bowl, which was known as the Hall of Fame Bowl from 1986 to 1995 before operating as the Outback Bowl through 2022.
However, the Huskers have a long history with the Sooners. The two teams have played 88 times, going back to 1912. Oklahoma holds the all-time series, 47-38-3. It is a rivalry that has gone in waves, with Nebraska dominating up to World War II, Oklahoma handling the 1940s and 1950s, mixed results from 1959 through Nebraska's 1971 national title season, mostly OU through the 1970s, a split in the 1980s before Nebraska's dominance in the 1990s, and Oklahoma holding an 8-2 edge in the 2000s.
The Sooners are currently 7-2 and just outside of the bracket in the initial College Football Playoff rankings, so a ReliaQuest Bowl would be a major disappointment for those in Norman.
On3
Music City Bowl vs. Vanderbilt
Nebraska's only Music City Bowl appearance was that 2016 loss to Tennessee, so it would make sense for a return trip to also be against another instate school. This contest would also hold interest in the fact that Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia took a shot at Nebraska and the Big Ten back in June.
"You got to think about this too, the SEC is like nothing (else)," Pavia told Bussin' With The Boys. "The Big Ten, you have Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State... the SEC you have all dogs. You only have like four games a year (in the Big Ten). The SEC, it's like week after week you're going to get beat on.
"The Big Ten, you ain't going to get beat on with like the Purdue, Nebraskas."
The Huskers and Commodores have never played. Vandy is currently 7-2 and ranked No. 16.
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura
Music City Bowl vs. Missouri
A different but more familiar SEC opponent could be waiting for the Big Red in Nashville.
Nebraska holds an all-time lead over Missouri, 65-36-3, though the two teams have not played since 2010, when the Huskers went to the Big Ten and the Tigers were heading into their last year with the Big 12 before departing for the SEC. NU won the last two matchups in the series, but that falls far short of the 24 straight the Big Red took from 1979-2002.
ESPN's Mark Schlabach
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs. California
Nebraska has never played in the Las Vegas Bowl, but it would be fitting to open the season there for Big Ten Media Days and then end the season in the same place for a bowl game.
The Huskers and California Bears have only played three times in the past, and never in a bowl game. Nebraska is undefeated in the matchup, with wins in 1978, 1998, and 1999.
USA Today
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl vs. Washington
A potentially strange matchup of a pair of current Big Ten teams, but more on that further down.
Nebraska and Washington have not met since the Huskies joined the league, but they have played 10 times in the past. The Huskers own a 5-4-1 advantage, including a 51-38 win in 2011. The previous season saw the teams play twice: a Nebraska win in Seattle before a Washington win in the Holiday Bowl.
College Football News
Rate Bowl vs. Iowa State
Nebraska has never played in the Rate Bowl, which is on its eighth sponsor since 1990 (Domino's Pizza, Weiser Lock, Insight Enterprise, Buffalo Wild Wings, Ticket City, Motel 6, Kellog's Cheez-It).
If the other former conference foes didn't tickle your fancy, maybe a border battle would. The Husker and Cyclone fan bases are often united on social media against the Hawkeyes, but in this potential matchup, it would be a throwback to the Big Eight/12 days.
Nebraska is 85-18-2 all-time against Iowa State, but the Cyclones have enjoyed more success of late with Matt Campbell, who was among the names discussed to potentially replace Scott Frost before Matt Rhule got the job. Add in a new report on Nebraska's alcohol sales at games with Iowa State's history of drinking bowl locations dry, and Phoenix may be praying that this matchup comes to fruition.
Pro Football Network
Rate Bowl vs. Baylor
Another old Big 12 matchup, but this one comes with some coaching history and no Big Eight memories.
Rhule coached at Baylor from 2017-2019, eventually taking a job in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers. Now back in the collegiate ranks, a game against his previous college team would make for good conversation in the weeks leading up to the game.
Nebraska and Baylor played four times before becoming conference-mates, with NU goines 3-1 from 1939 to 1990. As members of the Big 12, the Huskers went a perfect 8-0 against the Bears.
Big Ten Bowl Order
Nebraska is currently tied for 11th in the Big Ten standings with a number of other 3-2 teams. The league's bowl ties are listed below, but keep in mind that College Football Playoff teams are removed from these. Meaning, Indiana and Ohio State are not likely to fill any of these spots.
- Citrus (formerly Capital One) vs. SEC
- ReliaQuest (formerly Outback) vs. SEC
- Las Vegas vs. Former Pac-12 Teams
- Music City vs. SEC
- Pinstripe vs. ACC
- Rate (formerly Cactus, Insight, Copper) vs. Big 12
- GameAbove Sports (formerly Quick Lane, Motor City) vs. MAC
As seen above, with the potential for a Big Ten team to face another Big Ten team in a bowl game, there is a likelihood that a pre-2024 Big Ten team faces a newly added opponent from the Pac-12. Just like Indiana and Ohio State, Oregon is likely destined for the CFP. That means teams like Washington, USC, and UCLA could face a Big Ten opponent in Las Vegas.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
- Nov. 1 USC 21, Nebraska 17
- Nov. 8 at UCLA 8 p.m. FOX
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
