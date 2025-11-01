Who's Nebraska's MVP on Offense? It's No Contest in Tad Stryker's Pregame Fan Survey
It wasn’t even close. Three-fourths of Husker fans surveyed in the Haymarket on a breezy, sunny Saturday afternoon before Nebraska hosted Southern Cal said that junior running back Emmett Johnson is the most valuable offensive player on this year’s Nebraska football team.
Johnson, who briefly entered the transfer portal after last season before offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen convinced him he would be a central figure in the offense, garnered 76 percent of the vote for players I had on my list for this survey.
Luke Lindenmeyer, a junior tight end, was the second choice, receiving 10 percent of the vote.
Tied at third place were sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola and sophomore wide receiver Nyziah Hunter, each with 7 percent.
Each of those vote-getters is eligible to return next season.
Three other Huskers not on my list received two write-in votes apiece. They are wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. and offensive linemen Gunnar Gottula and Teddy Prochazka.
Through eight games this season, Johnson has 837 rushing yards on 146 carries, an average of 5.7 yards per tote and 104.6 per game. He also has 31 receptions for 182 yards, raising his all-purpose yardage to 1,019, tops in the Big Ten Conference. He leads the team in touchdowns with 10, double the total of his closest Husker pursuer in that category, Hunter.
