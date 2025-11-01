All Huskers

Who's Nebraska's MVP on Offense? It's No Contest in Tad Stryker's Pregame Fan Survey

A landslide vote prior to Saturday's game against Southern Cal says running back Emmett Johnson is the most valuable Husker offensive player.

Tad Stryker

Dylan Raiola hands off to Emmett Johnson during the Huskers' season opener against Cincinnati.
Dylan Raiola hands off to Emmett Johnson during the Huskers' season opener against Cincinnati. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
In this story:

It wasn’t even close. Three-fourths of Husker fans surveyed in the Haymarket on a breezy, sunny Saturday afternoon before Nebraska hosted Southern Cal said that junior running back Emmett Johnson is the most valuable offensive player on this year’s Nebraska football team.

Johnson, who briefly entered the transfer portal after last season before offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen convinced him he would be a central figure in the offense, garnered 76 percent of the vote for players I had on my list for this survey.

Luke Lindenmeyer, a junior tight end, was the second choice, receiving 10 percent of the vote.

Tied at third place were sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola and sophomore wide receiver Nyziah Hunter, each with 7 percent.

Hunter and Lindenmeyer
Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Luke Lindenmeyer (44) and wide receiver Nyziah Hunter were second and third in a pregame survey for NU's most valuable offensive player. / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Each of those vote-getters is eligible to return next season.

Three other Huskers not on my list received two write-in votes apiece. They are wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. and offensive linemen Gunnar Gottula and Teddy Prochazka.

Through eight games this season, Johnson has 837 rushing yards on 146 carries, an average of 5.7 yards per tote and 104.6 per game. He also has 31 receptions for 182 yards, raising his all-purpose yardage to 1,019, tops in the Big Ten Conference. He leads the team in touchdowns with 10, double the total of his closest Husker pursuer in that category, Hunter.

More From Nebraska On SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Tad Stryker
TAD STRYKER

Tad Stryker, whose earliest memories of Nebraska football take in the last years of the Bob Devaney era, has covered Nebraska collegiate and prep sports for 40 years. Before moving to Lincoln, he was a sports writer, columnist and editor for two newspapers in North Platte. He can identify with fans who listen to Husker sports from a tractor cab and those who watch from a sports bar. A history buff, Stryker has written for HuskerMax since 2008. You can reach Tad at tad.stryker@gmail.com.

Home/Football