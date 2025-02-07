Jordy Bahl Blasts Homer, Gets Win in Nebraska Softball’s Season Opener Over No. 6 Tennessee
One year ago, Jordy Bahl didn't get an at-bat in her first game with Nebraska before going down with a knee injury that ended her season prematurely.
On Thursday night, she made each of her trips to the plate count leading the Huskers to a 7-1 win over No. 6 Tennessee at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla.
Bahl blasted her first-career home run over the left field wall in the top of the fifth inning driving in two to give the Huskers a 5-1 lead and she never looked back. She finished the night 1-for-3 with two runs batted in.
The preseason All-American also dominated in the circle limiting the Lady Vols to just five hits while striking out seven in a complete-game victory.
The game was set up to be one of the best pitching duels of the weekend and both women delivered. Karlyn Pickens got the nod for the Lady Vols and was steamrolling through the NU lineup until a disastrous fifth inning.
With Abbie Squier and and Lauren Camenzind on base, Samantha Bland stepped to the plate and hit what appeared to be an easy ground ball to third base. She was credited with a single despite the ball sailing over the first baseman's head. All three runners scored to take a 3-1 lead.
The route was on from there and Bahl's bomb extended the lead to 5-1.
In the seventh, Bland drove in another run with a double to center field followed by Ava Kuszak's sacrifice fly to left field to score the speedy third baseman.
Bland finished the night 3-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, and two RBIs. Abbie Squier and Kuszak also recorded hits in the contest.
Pickens finished with 11 strikeouts and two hit batters while giving up five hits and five runs. Sage Mardjetko relieved Pickens and surrendered two earned runs on one hit. She struck out two.
Nebraska returns to the field Friday at 2:45 p.m. CST against Southern Miss and then again at 6 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman. Both games will be streamed on the GameChanger app and broadcast on the Husker Radio Network.
MORE: Husker Football: The Spring Game Goes Bye-Bye
MORE: WATCH: Cinematic Recap of Nebrasketball's Comeback Win at Washington
MORE: Gallery: Dani Busboom Kelly's Welcome Home
MORE: WATCH: Nebraska Volleyball Coach Dani Busboom Kelly's Introductory Press Conference
MORE: Big Ten Basketball Midweek Rundown: Conference Championship Race Narrows After Upsets
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.