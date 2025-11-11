Why Jacory Barney Jr.’s Increased Production Signals a Shift in Nebraska’s Offense
Nebraska’s fastest player is back on the stat sheet after scoring his first touchdown since the Michigan game.
After weeks of quiet production, Jacory Barney Jr. reminded everyone in Pasadena why Nebraska’s coaches rave about his playmaking potential. His touchdown catch against UCLA wasn’t just a highlight; it was a spark, and maybe a turning point for a Husker offense finding a new rhythm under TJ Lateef.
With that in mind, here’s what the sophomore wideout’s reemergence in the offense could mean for Nebraska moving forward.
Barney’s 2025 campaign has been anything but linear. The sophomore wideout came out firing, logging 21 catches for 301 yards and three touchdowns through the first four games. He was Nebraska’s most explosive receiver during that stretch, averaging over 14 yards per catch and quickly emerging as Dylan Raiola’s most trusted target.
Then, the offense hit turbulence. After being sacked just three times through the first three weeks, Raiola went down 22 times over the next four contests as Nebraska’s protection broke down against stiffer competition. As a result, Barney’s production tailed off, only 12 catches for 83 yards over that span, while the Huskers’ passing average dipped from 351 to just 174 yards per game.
But Saturday night in Pasadena might’ve been the turning point. Barney’s four catches for 19 yards didn’t jump off the stat sheet, but his two-yard touchdown grab was a reminder of the skill set that makes him one of Nebraska’s most dynamic offensive weapons.
Back in October, head coach Matt Rhule challenged his staff to get back to the basics and lean on what the offense could actually do well instead of chasing what it wanted to be. He emphasized quicker reads, faster-developing routes, and a more deliberate effort to get playmakers like Barney and Dane Key the football.
It took time, but the shift is finally showing up.
With TJ Lateef stepping into the starting role, Nebraska’s passing attack looks more refined to the Huskers strengths. Instead of relying on long-developing routes that left quarterbacks under duress, Holgorsen has implemented simpler progressions and pre-snap motion to get athletes open in space. The result? Receivers like Barney are back to being featured rather than forgotten.
Barney’s usage against UCLA, multiple early targets and a red-zone touchdown, showed the kind of intentionality Rhule was asking for weeks ago. It wasn’t explosive production, but it was efficient, purposeful football. When Barney’s involved, the offense looks smoother, and Lateef looks more confident as a result.
While Barney's return to form is a welcome development, it doesn’t happen in a vacuum. Much of Nebraska’s offensive rhythm stems from the play of Emmett Johnson, who continues to operate at an All-American level. His ability to consistently produce chunk plays on the ground forces defenses to load the box, and that’s where opportunities for players like Barney open up.
When Johnson is rolling, safeties creep closer to the line of scrimmage, linebackers bite harder on play-action, and suddenly Barney’s speed becomes a problem again. We saw it against UCLA, and don’t be surprised if you see it again in the final two games of the year.
If Nebraska wants to truly thrive down the stretch, it’ll come down to balance. Johnson’s presence gives the offense its identity, but expanding the playbook vertically through Nebraska's deep wide receiver corps could finally allow Holgorsen’s offense to reach its ceiling. With Lateef showing poise and touch on his 15 attempts against the Bruins, there’s finally an opportunity for the kind of complementary attack fans envisioned all season, one that punishes defenses for overcommitting to any single weapon.
If Saturday night in Pasadena was any indication, Barney’s back to being a difference-maker in Nebraska’s offense. Paired with Johnson’s consistency and Lateef’s composure, the Huskers finally look like a unit capable of dictating games instead of reacting to them. With two games left and bowl positioning on the line, Barney’s reemergence might be the spark that helps this offense finish the season playing its best football yet — something that, after the USC game, might’ve sounded like a fairytale.
