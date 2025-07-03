Will Nebraska's Tight Ends Finally Be Utilized Fully Under Dana Holgorsen?
When was the last time Nebraska's tight ends were truly utilized in a manner that seemed equal to their abilities?
The answer is likely never, or, if at all, then it has been decades. That includes sporting the Big Ten Conference Tight End of the Year in Austin Allen just a few seasons ago.
What has been the issue with the tight end position at Nebraska? Has it been underproductive assets or an incorrect use of their skills? To put it simply: has the problem been on the coaches or the players?
For many over the past few seasons, the finger pointed to the coaches. That's why there was a full coaching change in 2022 and an offensive coordinator change at the end of last season. Thomas Fidone has a chance to be an NFL tight end - if he can stay healthy - but more often than not his catches came behind or near the line of scrimmage with him going toward the sideline instead of downhill.
But as head coach Matt Rhule said near the end of last season, the players also have to do their job. In Fidone's case, an early false start meant he didn't see much action in a November game. Still, he managed to have a productive final year in Lincoln, setting career highs with 36 receptions and 373 receiving yards.
Other times, the plays have been called well and the tight end has been open, but the quarterback either doesn't see him or somehow misses what is usually the largest receiver on the field.
Remember Austin Allen's Big Ten Tight End of the Year season mentioned earlier? He set position records for single-game receiving yards, season receptions, season receiving yards, and season 100-yard games. He caught 38 passes for 602 yards, but ask anyone who watched him in Lincoln and they'll tell you Allen could have gone for double those numbers.
Now with Holgorsen calling the plays and a new era for the offense, what can Husker fans expect from Luke Lindenmeyer, Heinrich Haarberg, and the rest of the tight ends this fall?
Let's take a look at what past Holgorsen team's have had for total tight end production in the passing game. First, his time as the head coach at Houston.
Year
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Record
2023
19
144
1
4-8
2022
27
287
4
8-5
2021
52
570
5
12-2
2020
22
294
3
3-5
2019
26
248
1
4-8
Far and away the top producer was 2021 with Christian Trahan reeling in 37 receptions for 398 yards and two touchdowns. That was also Holgorsen's best season in Houston.
Now for his time as the head coach at West Virginia.
Year
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Record
2018
42
514
2
8-4
2017
6
37
0
7-6
2016
3
14
1
10-3
2015
7
24
4
8-5
2014
11
76
1
7-6
2013
0
0
0
4-8
2012
0
0
0
7-6
2011
20
226
2
10-3
Holgorsen's time in Morgantown was bookended with tight end use, with the position notably on the back burner in the middle six seasons. The 2015 group was utilized in the red zone, making 57% of their catches for touchdowns.
Now, let's look at his final six years as an assistant, including offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State (2010), OC at Houston (2008-09), OC at Texas Tech (2007), and co-OC at Texas Tech (2005-06).
Year
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Record
2010
0
0
0
11-2
2009
5
70
1
10-4
2008
89
951
11
8-5
2007
7
74
0
9-4
2006
5
71
0
8-5
2005
35
350
2
9-3
Quick explainer on that 2008 outlier: Mark Hafner had himself a year. The Houston Cougar made 86 catches for 907 yards and 11 touchdowns. A big boost for his production that season? Catching passes from Case Keenum, who threw for 5,020 yards and 44 touchdowns that season.
What we can see from Holgorsen's time as an offensive coordinator and through his head coaching stint at West Virginia is that he was hit-and-miss, mostly miss, on utilizing the tight end in the passing game.
But take that final season in Morgantown with his head coaching years in Houston and the tight ends averaged 31.3 receptions for 342.8 yards and 2.6 touchdowns. That is a clear uptick compared to the majority of his previous offenses.
In 2024, Nebraska's tight ends had 47 receptions for 525 yards with no touchdowns. Over the final three regular-season games and the Pinstripe Bowl, they had 18 receptions for 213 yards. None of those numbers include Carter Nelson, who played as a wide receiver last season.
To put the Holgorsen takeover into averages per game, Nebraska tight ends had 3.2 receptions for 34.7 yards a game before he arrived in Lincoln. The group averaged 4.5 receptions for 53.3 yards a game with him calling the plays.
Nebraska's tight end room has a multitude of advantages going into 2025. For starters, Holgorsen has increased his usage of that position in the passing game over the last several years. Secondly, quarterback Dylan Raiola is going into his second year as a starter, which should lead to better reads and deliveries.
The tight ends should also benefit from the talented pass catchers at wideout. Jacory Barney Jr, Dane Key, and the rest of the wide receivers will demand attention, leaving space for the tight ends.
Finally, the room itself is plenty talented. While there is no word yet on whether Nelson will be full-go right away, Lindenmeyer and Mac Markway bring experience to the position. There's also a new face in the room, besides the underclassmen, in Haarberg, who could turn out to be a gadget specialist in the vein of Penn State's Tyler Warren.
We'll have to see what a full offseason of training looks like for the former quarterback and the entire room, heading into the first full year with Holgorsen running the offense.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 (Thursday) vs. Cincinnati (Kansas City) 8 p.m. CDT on ESPN
- Sep. 6 vs. Akron 6:30 p.m. CDT on BTN
- Sep. 13 vs. Houston Christian 11 a.m. CDT on FS1
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3 CDT
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. CDT on FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CST on CBS
Home games are bolded.
