Will the Husker Secondary be Stronger in 2026?

I hold in my hands the last preview of this fall’s Husker defense. This time we will be looking at the defensive backs.



As most of you know, Husker head coach Matt Rhule did an off-season remake of the Blackshirts. He did so by firing last year’s DC, John Butler and replaced him with Rob Aurich, who last year held that position at San Diego State.



Aurich replaced last season’s 3-3-5 defense with a 4-2-5 scheme. The benefits of the 4-2-5 are said to be more versatility, better gap control and increased speed.



Nebraska also hired a new D-line coach and an edge rusher coach.



So how did Nebraska fare last year in defense?



Scoring Defense: #67



Pass Defense: #3



Rush Defense: #100



Total Defense: #30



For the record, the Huskers finished 2024 ranked 8th in rush defense.

Will Aurich’s defensive scheme improve the Husker D this fall? Nebraskafans are hoping it will.



Let’s look at who is returning this fall, who the newcomers are and which players have moved on from the program.

Corners

Coach: Addison Williams. This is his second year at Nebraska. He has coached at UCF, Auburn and South Carolina, among other stops.

Players

Seniors

Andrew Marshall 6-0, 190 Eastvale, CA (50 tackles last year at NU)



Victor Evans IV 6-1, 180 Miami, FL. Transfer from Florida International (47 tackles last year)

Juniors



Jeremiah Charles 6-0, 175, Ft. Worth, TX



Blye Hill 6-4, 195, Baltimore, MD

Sophomores



Donovan Jones 6-1, 200, Omaha, NE (North High) (59 tackles last year)



Amare Sanders 6-1, 190, Miami, FL



Larry Tarver, Jr 5-11, 175 Miami, FL



Kamir Prescott 6-1, 195, Philadelphia, PA

Freshmen



Bryson Webber 6-3, 190, Missouri City, TX



Danny Odem III (5-star) 6-0, 175, Farrel, PA

Safeties



Coach: Tyler Yelk. This is his first year with Nebraska. He was on the staff with the NFL Eagles and had college stints at Idaho and Temple (2019-2021).

Seniors



Jamir Conn 5-11, 180 Kansas City, MO. Last year, he ranked second in the nation with two blocked kicks.



Dwayne McDougle 5-10, 170 Oakland, CA. Transfer from San Diego State. Had 55 tackles last season.



Juniors



Justyn Rhett 6-1, 200 Las Vegas, NV. Played two years at Georgia before coming to NU in ‘25.



Jasin Shiggs 6-1, 180 Newark, NJ. Transfer from Towson University (MD). Had 72 tackles last year.



Sophomores



Rex Guthrie 6-1, 200 Littleton, CO. Last year Rex recorded 63 tackles - only the third Husker freshman to get 60 or more tackles in one season since

freshmen became eligible to compete in 1972. He’s coming back after offseason shoulder surgery.



Caleb Benning 5-11, 200 Omaha, NE. He is the son of former Husker running back Damon Benning (‘93-’96). Caleb had 20 tackles last year.



Braylen Prude 6-4, 200 Pearland, TX



Mario Buford 6-0, 180 Chicago, IL. His older brother, Marques Buford Jr. was a DB at Nebraska from 2021-2025.



Thomas D’Onofrio 6-1 185. Kiel, Germany



Freshmen



Tanner Terch 6-1, 190 Littleton, CO

Some key players not returning this fall:



Ceyair Wright (CB) Cincinnati Bengals. Tackles: 29, TFL: 1 , PBU: 5



Marques Buford, Jr (S). Entered 2026 NFL draft T: 21



Malcom Hartzog Jr. (DB). Transferred to University of Arizona T: 0 INT: 1



DeShon Singleton (S.) Kansas City Chiefs. T: 70, INT: 2, TFL: 4, PBU: 4, Sacks: 1

My Take

It would seem that a room that finished #3 nationally in pass defense last year wouldn’t have much to worry about this year. But losing talent and

experience like Ceyair Wright, Marques Buford Jr, Malcom Hartzog and DeShon Singleton might cause some sleepless nights for Matt Rhule. To

complicate matters, NU is installing a new defensive scheme this year. There is bound to be a learning curve and some growing pains with that.



But luckily for Nebraska, Matt Rhule took his shopping cart to the Big Box portal store in the off-season and purchased some good talent. Newcomers

like Justyn Rhett, Jasin Shiggs and Dwayne McDougle could help boost the DB room for the Huskers this fall.



Also existing players like Odem, Conn, Jones and Benning will have to up

their game a couple of notches if the Huskers want to be back in the top five

nationally in pass defense. Oh yes, Rex Guthrie needs to be 100% this fall.

Of course the key to the entire Husker D this year will depend on how well

the D-line performs, If the Husker defense players are fast learners, the

DB room might be a source of strength once again.

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