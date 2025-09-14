With UCLA Firing DeShaun Foster, Nebraska Set to Face Multiple Interim Head Coaches
On July 24, 2024, first-year head coach DeShaun Foster introduced himself to the Big Ten Conference at Media Days by explaining to everyone that UCLA is, in fact, in L.A. 416 days later, and Foster is no longer the head coach of the Bruins.
UCLA announced the move Sunday. The Bruins are 0-3 so far in 2025, with losses to Utah (43-10), UNLV (30-23) and New Mexico (35-10). Back-to-back losses to Mountain West teams was enough for the administration to make a move.
In 2024, UCLA went 5-7. The Bruins closed the year on a 4-2 run, including a win at Nebraska. This year, the Huskers will travel to Los Angeles. However, with Foster gone, that contest will feature an interim head coach.
That means Nebraska has two games on the schedule that will be against teams with interim head coaches.
Tim Skipper will lead the Bruins for the remainder of this season, including the Nov. 8 date with the Huskers. He has held the interim tag at UCLA for more than a dozen games between 2023 and 2024, going 7-7 in the role.
Much closer to the present, Nebraska is set to take on an interim coach this week. Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is serving a three-game suspension related to the sign-stealing scandal. He coached the first two games of the year: a 34-17 win over New Mexico and a 24-13 loss at No. 18 Oklahoma.
This weekend, under the leadership interim coach Biff Poggi, the Wolverines hammered Central Michigan, 63-3. Poggi went 6-16 as the head coach of the Charlotte 49ers in the American in 2023 and 2024.
Two interim coaches on the schedule with just nine games left in the regular season. Nebraska is unlikely to face a third before December, where a bowl game could bring another layer of chaos, depending on the opponent.
The remaining nine opponents for Nebraska are a combined 19-8, including the 0-3 mark for the Bruins. The only other team with a losing record is Northwestern. The Wildcats are 1-2, with a win over Western Illinois and losses to Tulane and Oregon. David Braun is in his third season with the Wildcats, and unless the wheels come off worse than last year's 4-8 finish, he is unlikely to be fired before the Oct. 25 contest with Nebraska.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
