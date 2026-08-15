Nebraska's Blackout is getting a new look this fall.

The Huskers, who wore black uniforms against USC on Nov. 1, 2025, are bringing back the tradition in 2026. This year, it will take place on Oct. 31, when the Big Red will welcome the Washington Huskies to Memorial Stadium.

Carrying on with the new-look home and away jerseys Nebraska released in June, the 2026 Blackout uniform features similar design elements with a slight twist.

The biggest difference is on the helmet, where NU has swapped its iconic Block “N” for the throwback Huskers script in metallic red.

The helmet also features a speckled, paint-splatter-like design across the shell, along with the letters “GBR” above the facemask. That replaces the traditional “Huskers” wordmark typically found in that spot.

The Huskers seem to be preparing for a night game on Oct. 31, though kickoff time has yet to be announced. NU, in collaboration with Adidas, paid homage to several of the unique fan experiences that can only be enjoyed under the lights.

The bottom of the back panel of the jersey features a custom perforated Block “N,” a nod to the drone shows that have quickly become a signature moment heading into the fourth quarter.

Inside the collar, “A Winning Tradition” serves as a tribute to the former Huskers who have helped Nebraska win more than 81 percent of its night games inside Memorial Stadium. The traditional block “N” also appears on the back collar.

Made for Game Day.



The 2026 Adidas Nebraska Alternate Jersey is available now!



🔴⚫️ https://t.co/Km8jnq4Tb9 pic.twitter.com/GJZu8728wQ — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) August 15, 2026

The school is presumably also asking fans to turn Memorial Stadium black yet again. While the Sea of Red has a long-standing tradition of taking over stadiums nationwide, Husker fans will be encouraged to keep their scarlet and cream gear in the closet on Oct. 31.

Fans looking to get their hands on the new Blackout uniforms can purchase them through Huskers.com.

This will be the sixth time the team has elected to wear black. Against USC a season ago, NU fell 21-17 at Memorial Stadium.

The Huskers also wore a black alternate against Illinois in 2020, when they lost 41-23. The first three times the Big Red wore black — against Indiana in 2019, Northwestern in 2015, and UCLA in 2013 — all resulted in losses as well.

This fall, they'll look to change that. However, the opponent they'll face appears to be a formidable one that's coming off a 9-4 campaign in 2025. NU hasn't won nine games since 2016.

Alternate Uniforms of Past Years

2025 vs. USC

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson flexes after a run against USC last season. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

2024 vs. Northwestern

Heinrich Haarberg and tight end Luke Lindenmeyer celebrate after a touchdown by Haarberg against the Northwestern Wildcats. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

2022 vs. Georgia Southern

Casey Thompson throws a pass against the Georgia Southern Eagles. | USA TODAY Sports

2021 vs. Buffalo

Nebraska defenders Garrett Nelson and Luke Reimer against Bufflo. | Nebraska Athletics

2020 vs. Illinois

Adrian Martinez looks to throw against the Illinois Fighting Illini. | USA TODAY Sports

2019 vs. Indiana

Scott Frost leads his team onto the field against the Indiana Hoosiers. | USA TODAY Sports

2018 vs. Illinois

Jeremiah Stovall celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Illinois Fighting Illini. | USA TODAY Sports

2017 vs. Wisconsin

Collin Miller celebrates during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers. | USA TODAY Sports

2016 vs. Northwestern

Tommy Armstrong Jr. passes the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2015 vs. Northwestern

Cethan Carter gains yards after a catch against the Northwestern Wildcats at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2014 vs. Illinois

Bo Pelini fist bumps linebacker Josh Banderas prior to the game against the Illinois Fighting Illni. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2013 vs. UCLA

Taylor Martinez passes against the UCLA Bruins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2012 vs. Wisconsin

Will Compton during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2009 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

Menelik Holt cannot get to the pass against the Louisiana Lafayette Ragin Cajuns defender Dwight Bentley. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026 Nebraska Football Schedule

Sept. 5 vs. Ohio 11:00 a.m. CDT FS1

Sept. 12 vs. Bowling Green 6:00 p.m. CDT FS1

Sept. 19 vs. North Dakota 6:15 p.m. CDT Big Ten Network

Sept. 26 vs. Michigan State TBA

Oct. 3 vs. Maryland TBA (Homecoming)

Oct. 10 vs. Indiana TBA

Oct. 17 vs. Oregon TBA

Oct. 31 vs. Washington TBA (Blackout)

Nov. 6 vs. Illinois 7:00 p.m. CST

Nov. 14 vs Rutgers TBA

Nov. 21 vs. Ohio State TBA

Nov. 27 vs. Iowa 11:00 a.m. CST

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