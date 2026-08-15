Nebraska Football Unveils "Blackout" Alternate Uniforms for Second Straight Year
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Nebraska's Blackout is getting a new look this fall.
The Huskers, who wore black uniforms against USC on Nov. 1, 2025, are bringing back the tradition in 2026. This year, it will take place on Oct. 31, when the Big Red will welcome the Washington Huskies to Memorial Stadium.
Carrying on with the new-look home and away jerseys Nebraska released in June, the 2026 Blackout uniform features similar design elements with a slight twist.
The biggest difference is on the helmet, where NU has swapped its iconic Block “N” for the throwback Huskers script in metallic red.
The helmet also features a speckled, paint-splatter-like design across the shell, along with the letters “GBR” above the facemask. That replaces the traditional “Huskers” wordmark typically found in that spot.
The Huskers seem to be preparing for a night game on Oct. 31, though kickoff time has yet to be announced. NU, in collaboration with Adidas, paid homage to several of the unique fan experiences that can only be enjoyed under the lights.
The bottom of the back panel of the jersey features a custom perforated Block “N,” a nod to the drone shows that have quickly become a signature moment heading into the fourth quarter.
Inside the collar, “A Winning Tradition” serves as a tribute to the former Huskers who have helped Nebraska win more than 81 percent of its night games inside Memorial Stadium. The traditional block “N” also appears on the back collar.
The school is presumably also asking fans to turn Memorial Stadium black yet again. While the Sea of Red has a long-standing tradition of taking over stadiums nationwide, Husker fans will be encouraged to keep their scarlet and cream gear in the closet on Oct. 31.
Fans looking to get their hands on the new Blackout uniforms can purchase them through Huskers.com.
This will be the sixth time the team has elected to wear black. Against USC a season ago, NU fell 21-17 at Memorial Stadium.
The Huskers also wore a black alternate against Illinois in 2020, when they lost 41-23. The first three times the Big Red wore black — against Indiana in 2019, Northwestern in 2015, and UCLA in 2013 — all resulted in losses as well.
This fall, they'll look to change that. However, the opponent they'll face appears to be a formidable one that's coming off a 9-4 campaign in 2025. NU hasn't won nine games since 2016.
Alternate Uniforms of Past Years
2025 vs. USC
2024 vs. Northwestern
2022 vs. Georgia Southern
2021 vs. Buffalo
2020 vs. Illinois
2019 vs. Indiana
2018 vs. Illinois
2017 vs. Wisconsin
2016 vs. Northwestern
2015 vs. Northwestern
2014 vs. Illinois
2013 vs. UCLA
2012 vs. Wisconsin
2009 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
2026 Nebraska Football Schedule
Sept. 5 vs. Ohio 11:00 a.m. CDT FS1
Sept. 12 vs. Bowling Green 6:00 p.m. CDT FS1
Sept. 19 vs. North Dakota 6:15 p.m. CDT Big Ten Network
Sept. 26 vs. Michigan State TBA
Oct. 3 vs. Maryland TBA (Homecoming)
Oct. 10 vs. Indiana TBA
Oct. 17 vs. Oregon TBA
Oct. 31 vs. Washington TBA (Blackout)
Nov. 6 vs. Illinois 7:00 p.m. CST
Nov. 14 vs Rutgers TBA
Nov. 21 vs. Ohio State TBA
Nov. 27 vs. Iowa 11:00 a.m. CST
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Trevor Tarr is the founder of Skers Scoop, a Nebraska football media outlet delivering original coverage through writing, graphics, and video content. He began his career in collegiate athletics at the University of South Dakota, producing media for the football team and assisting with athletic fundraising. A USD graduate with a background in journalism and sports marketing, Trevor focuses on creative, fan-driven storytelling in college football.