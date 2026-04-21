Scouting Report: Emmett Johnson, Running Back, Nebraska
In this story:
Official Measurements
- Height: 5' 10"
- Weight: 202 lbs
- Hand Size: 9¾"
- Arm Length: 30¼"
Testing/Combine Results
- 40-yard dash: 4.56 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.59 seconds
- Bench Press: 16 reps
- Vertical Jump: 35.5"
- Broad Jump: 10'
- 20-yard shuttle: 4.29 seconds
- 3-cone drill: 7.32 seconds
Production
- 41 games played (23 starts)
- 458 carries, 2,460 yards (5.4 YPC) 15 TD
- 92 receptions, 702 yards (7.6 YPR) 5 TD
Honors/Accolades
- 2025 First-Team All-American
- 2025 First-Team All-Big Ten
- 2025 Big Ten RB of the Year
- Doak Walker & Maxwell Award semifinalist (2025)
Strengths
- Elite short-area quickness and foot speed; consistently forces missed tackles in tight quarters.
- Advanced vision and patience when pressing the line of scrimmage, allowing blocks to develop.
- Decisive runner with a natural feel for when to commit and gets vertical quickly.
- Loose, twitchy lower half with the ability to redirect with sudden cuts without losing balance.
- Scheme-versatile; executes zone and gap concepts with a natural feel for timing and spacing blended with sound decision-making.
- Reliable receiver coming out of the backfield or lined up in the slot with natural hands and the ability to separate from linebackers or beat safeties.
- Competitive runner whose effectiveness increases with volume, maintaining consistent tempo and effort throughout games.
- Shows good ball security and plays with reliable execution.
Weaknesses
- Lacks true breakaway speed, limiting his ability to finish runs or generate explosive plays.
- Average play strength; does not consistently finish runs through contact or generate additional yardage after first contact.
- More effective in confined spaces; can lose efficiency in the open field when he overworks runs and bypasses available yardage.
- Tendency to overcut or run laterally and chase bigger plays instead of taking available vertical yardage.
- Run tempo can get choppy when stringing multiple lateral cuts together.
- Pass protection remains a developmental area, particularly with anchor and recognition against pressure.
- Leaner frame shows up against NFL-level size and physicality.
Overview
Johnson’s game is built on efficiency. He consistently maximizes what’s available, relying on outstanding vision, timing, and elite short-area quickness to generate positive yardage within the structure of the play and keep the offense on schedule. He’s at his best pressing the line, making decisive cuts, and getting north-south, where his foot speed and body control create consistent problems for defenders in tight quarters.
There are limitations that dictate his projection and perceived ceiling at the next level. He doesn’t have a second gear to turn routine touches into explosive plays, and he hasn’t been consistently effective creating through contact. Because of these limitations, his production and overall effectiveness can feel capped.
While he doesn’t project as a clear RB1 at the NFL level due to average top-end athletic traits, his floor remains solid. He brings value as a complementary piece to a backfield, with his reliability as a runner and his impact in the passing game giving him a defined role. In the right system, he projects as a steady contributor who can handle volume in stretches while fitting comfortably into a rotation.
Draft Projection
- Late Round 3 to Early Round 5
NFL Role
- Complementary back with clear third-down value in a rotation
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Jeremy Pernell has evaluated prospects for the NFL Draft since 1996. In January of 2002, along with Kyle Knutzen, he co-founded the website N2FL.com. The pair ran the site until June of 2014, when they decided to dissolve it to focus on other professional opportunities. A section of the website was dedicated to fantasy football strategies and projections, which was handled by Knutzen. With Jeremy expanding his scope to include college recruiting, the majority of the site focused on talent evaluation. It consisted of scouting reports, prospect interviews and player rankings. It was one of the earliest independent sites of its kind, and Jeremy gained recognition for his ability to identify and project talent. His content has been featured on numerous websites as well as newspapers. With the reputation and popularity of N2FL.com, Jeremy fostered professional relationships with coaches on all levels. In February of 2013, Jeremy officially joined HuskerMax.com as a columnist. He contributes recruiting updates, game reviews and opinion pieces about the Nebraska football program. You can contact him at jgpernell@comcast.net.