Scouting Report: Emmett Johnson, Running Back, Nebraska

Official Measurements

Height: 5' 10"

Weight: 202 lbs

Hand Size: 9¾"

Arm Length: 30¼"

Testing/Combine Results

40-yard dash: 4.56 seconds

10-yard split: 1.59 seconds

Bench Press: 16 reps

Vertical Jump: 35.5"

Broad Jump: 10'

20-yard shuttle: 4.29 seconds

3-cone drill: 7.32 seconds

Production

41 games played (23 starts)

458 carries, 2,460 yards (5.4 YPC) 15 TD

92 receptions, 702 yards (7.6 YPR) 5 TD

Honors/Accolades

2025 First-Team All-American

2025 First-Team All-Big Ten

2025 Big Ten RB of the Year

Doak Walker & Maxwell Award semifinalist (2025)

Strengths

Elite short-area quickness and foot speed; consistently forces missed tackles in tight quarters.

Advanced vision and patience when pressing the line of scrimmage, allowing blocks to develop.

Decisive runner with a natural feel for when to commit and gets vertical quickly.

Loose, twitchy lower half with the ability to redirect with sudden cuts without losing balance.

Scheme-versatile; executes zone and gap concepts with a natural feel for timing and spacing blended with sound decision-making.

Reliable receiver coming out of the backfield or lined up in the slot with natural hands and the ability to separate from linebackers or beat safeties.

Competitive runner whose effectiveness increases with volume, maintaining consistent tempo and effort throughout games.

Shows good ball security and plays with reliable execution.

Weaknesses

Lacks true breakaway speed, limiting his ability to finish runs or generate explosive plays.

Average play strength; does not consistently finish runs through contact or generate additional yardage after first contact.

More effective in confined spaces; can lose efficiency in the open field when he overworks runs and bypasses available yardage.

Tendency to overcut or run laterally and chase bigger plays instead of taking available vertical yardage.

Run tempo can get choppy when stringing multiple lateral cuts together.

Pass protection remains a developmental area, particularly with anchor and recognition against pressure.

Leaner frame shows up against NFL-level size and physicality.

Even when Nebraska faltered during the home stretch of the 2025 season, Johnson continued to put up big numbers. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Overview

Johnson’s game is built on efficiency. He consistently maximizes what’s available, relying on outstanding vision, timing, and elite short-area quickness to generate positive yardage within the structure of the play and keep the offense on schedule. He’s at his best pressing the line, making decisive cuts, and getting north-south, where his foot speed and body control create consistent problems for defenders in tight quarters.

There are limitations that dictate his projection and perceived ceiling at the next level. He doesn’t have a second gear to turn routine touches into explosive plays, and he hasn’t been consistently effective creating through contact. Because of these limitations, his production and overall effectiveness can feel capped.

While he doesn’t project as a clear RB1 at the NFL level due to average top-end athletic traits, his floor remains solid. He brings value as a complementary piece to a backfield, with his reliability as a runner and his impact in the passing game giving him a defined role. In the right system, he projects as a steady contributor who can handle volume in stretches while fitting comfortably into a rotation.

Draft Projection

Late Round 3 to Early Round 5

NFL Role

Complementary back with clear third-down value in a rotation

Emmett Johnson, who had 46 receptions for 370 yards last season, catches a pass during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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