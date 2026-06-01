Nebraska Commit Trae Taylor Crowned Elite 11 Finals MVP

The Elite 11 Finals found their MVP, and Nebraska fans know him well.

Currently ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class, Trae Taylor joined elite company after putting his talents on full display over the last three days. In a field featuring 20 of the nation's top rising senior signal-callers, the Nebraska commit proved he was the best of the bunch.

Here's a recap of Taylor's performance at the sport's most prestigious high school quarterback event, who he beat out for the title, and what the accomplishment could mean for the Huskers' recruiting efforts in June.

How the Elite 11 Finals Work

Over three days, quarterbacks compete in a variety of on-field drills, classroom sessions, skills challenges, and seven-on-seven competition designed to test every aspect of their game. The event concludes with the selection of an MVP, awarded to the signal-caller who performs the best throughout the weekend.

For attendees, it's one of the final opportunities to prove themselves against elite competition before entering their senior years. Those who perform well earn invitations to The Opening Finals, which will take place from June 24-26 in Beaverton, Oregon. Taylor is expected to receive an invitation following his performance this past week.

The Performance That Won Him MVP

The Nebraska commit wasted little time jumping out to a lead after traveling to the West Coast. On day one of the event, Taylor showcased the accuracy, arm strength, and confidence that made him one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in attendance. He closed the evening with a third-place finish in the Rail Shot Challenge, establishing himself as the top performer overall heading into day two.

On Saturday, Taylor largely picked up where he left off. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound signal-caller continued to showcase his elite arm talent, delivering some of the most impressive throws of the day while displaying the same confidence and aggressiveness he did the day before. He finished his Pro Day workout, completing 17-of-20 passing attempts, and placed second in the Elite 11 Accuracy Challenge. Rivals ranked his Saturday performance at No. 5 overall.

With two strong performances already under his belt, Sunday offered Taylor an opportunity to take home the MVP. The Nebraska commit arguably saved his best for last, completing 16-of-20 passes and throwing seven touchdowns during the 7-on-7 showcase. He tied Ryan Rakowski for the most touchdown passes on the day while attacking all three levels of the field and making difficult throws with relative ease. In the end, it proved to be enough for him to come out on top.

Nebraska QB commit Trae Taylor has been named the @Rivals MVP at the Elite 11 Finals



Does he deserve his 5th star 🤔?https://t.co/UuAWNQWYE5 https://t.co/feF5dO5SaP pic.twitter.com/tCgHYu93eJ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 31, 2026

Joining Elite Company

Taylor's MVP award comes with significant expectations once he eventually steps onto a college field. While the Elite 11 Finals have existed since 1999, the event's prestige has continued to grow thanks to the success of many former participants and alumni in recent years.

The future Husker now joins an impressive list of quarterbacks that includes former top NFL Draft picks in CJ Stroud, Justin Fields, and Tua Tagovailoa. More recent MVP winners include 2025 Heisman finalist Julian Sayin and former Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Though success is never guaranteed, winning the Elite 11 MVP has increasingly become a strong indicator of future collegiate success. For Nebraska, the honor serves as another reminder that the Huskers have arguably the nation's top quarterback prospect in hand. If Taylor can carry this momentum into his senior season and eventually to Lincoln, the future could be very bright, to say the least.

Last 10 Elite 11 MVP Winners

2025- Dia Bell (Texas) 2024- Keelon Russel (Alabama) 2023- Julian Sayin (Ohio State) 2022- Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma, Auburn, UNLV) 2021- Cade Klubnik (Clemson, New York Jets) 2020- Caleb Williams (Oklahoma, USC, Chicago Bears) 2019- CJ Stroud (Ohio State, Houston Texans) 2018- Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma, South Carolina, New Orleans Saints) 2017- Justin Fields (Georgia, Ohio State, Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs) 2016- Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons)

What It Means for Nebraska

June is nearly here, and the Huskers quarterback commit just validated his status on the national stage. That momentum carries into a critical stretch on the recruiting calendar as the Huskers prepare to host more than 30 official visitors over the coming weeks. Several of the nation’s top prospects are set to make their way to Lincoln during that time, giving Nebraska one of its strongest selling points yet.

Currently, the Huskers’ 2027 class ranks No. 15 nationally with 11 verbal commitments in hand. NU closed May with a surge along the offensive line under Geep Wade and Lonnie Teasley, landing three commits, including two four-star recruits. Even so, the biggest potential addition up front could come as a result of next week.

Over the weekend of June 5, the Big Red is expected to host 14 official visitors, including five current commits. Among them is Albert Simien, the No. 13 overall player in the country and the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in the class. Taylor’s recent MVP performance adds another layer to Nebraska’s pitch. Either way, it is clear the Huskers’ 2027 class is gaining momentum, and their quarterback's recent success is at the center of it all.

What's Next for Taylor

After finishing his junior year at Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein, Illinois, Taylor and his family have made the move to Lincoln a year ahead of his college career. He's expected to spend the summer continuing to refine his game, remain active in peer recruiting, and prepare to lead the Millard South Patriots to an NSAA Class A state championship.

As the No. 1 player in the state of Nebraska, the No. 3 quarterback in the class, and a consensus top-60 overall recruit, Taylor carries as much momentum as any rising senior in the country. If things continue on their current trajectory, a rise to five-star status could occur.

The Elite 11 MVP enters the summer with his profile rising and his influence growing on the national stage. For the Huskers, that combination is exactly what they saw in him back in October of 2024. And for Taylor, it's only the beginning of what is shaping up to be an electric lead-up to a productive collegiate career.