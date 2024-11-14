Matt Rhule Made a Bold Decision That Will Save Nebraska's Season, Starting With Saturday's Test at USC
Dana Holgorsen takes over as offensive coordinator just in time for the Huskers' game against the Trojans. Marcus Satterfield should be commended for accepting his humbling demotion.
Two struggling proud traditions, Nebraska and USC, clash in the L.A. Coliseum on Saturday. The game is an opportunity for both teams to reverse some bad trends. SMQ is already drinking the Kool-Aid for the Air Raid offense. Get the ball out early and often! Take the under: Nebraska 24 USC 21.
