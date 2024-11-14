Keys to Victory: Nebraska at USC
Nebraska heads to Los Angeles on Saturday for a showdown against USC at the Coliseum. The Huskers are 0-4-1 all time against the Trojans, and will be looking for that crucial sixth win to secure bowl eligibility. USC, who like Nebraska will be coming off a bye week, came into the season as a college football playoff contender. They are currently 4-5, having suffered multiple heartbreaking 4th quarter losses. It should be a fascinating matchup, as both teams are trying to salvage once-promising seasons.
On behalf of the Common Fan podcast, here are three keys to victory for the Huskers, and two keys to victory for all the fellow Common Fans.
NEBRASKA’S KEYS TO VICTORY
Find Something on Offense. After the shocking announcement earlier this week that Dana Holgorsen would be taking over as Nebraska’s offensive coordinator and play caller, this will be the first test for the new-look offense. How different will it be? How much of an impact can Holgorsen have after only two weeks with the team? It’s a fascinating story, one with implications not only for the remainder of this season but for next season as well.
There may be lots of questions around the Holgorsen-led offense, but this much is true: if the Huskers are going to find at least one more win to get back to a bowl game for the first time since 2016, they’ll need more from the offense. The defense has been good for most of the season; even great at times. It’s time for the offense to hold up their end of the bargain. It shouldn’t take the defense being perfect for Nebraska to win. I’m hoping Holgorsen can help simplify things, drill down on what the Huskers do really well, and add some wrinkles that can help keep the offense on the field and ultimately get points once they’re in the red zone. Bringing in Holgorsen was an unconventional and risky move by Rhule; maybe it’s just crazy enough to work.
Contain the Running Quarterback. It feels like running quarterbacks have been giving Nebraska fits since the Clinton Administration. And so of course, right on cue, USC has decided to replace starting quarterback Miller Moss with backup Jayden Maiava, a dual threat QB. Maiava was the 2023 Mountain West Freshman of the Year for UNLV last season. He completed over 63% of his passes for 3,085 yards and 17 touchdowns, and rushed for 277 yards on 73 carries, scoring three touchdowns. Coach Rhule seemed to indicate in the press conference that Nebraska isn’t totally sure what to prepare for this weekend. Hopefully defensive coordinator Tony White’s crew can find a way to contain Maiava, and force the sophomore to make some mistakes. He did throw 10 interceptions last year, and has seen limited snaps in 2024, attempting only 11 passes so far this season. Can the veteran Blackshirt unit rattle the new starter and force him into some bad decisions and/or mistakes? The Trojans don’t lack for elite athletes, so the Huskers will need to find some ways to slow down their offense.
Bring the Fight to the Trojans. Much has been made about Nebraska’s loss to UCLA, including the fact that the Huskers seemed to come out flat for a home game with bowl eligibility on the line. It’s been frustrating for fans to see a team that can thoroughly manhandle Colorado and go blow-for-blow with Ohio State, and then seemingly not show up in losses to Indiana and UCLA. I’m hoping we see the team that took Ohio State to the wire show up on Saturday. I’d love to see the Huskers come out on fire at the Coliseum. At some point, Nebraska needs to put together four consistent quarters of quality football. At some point, Nebraska needs to be the team that comes out and surprises everyone with how good they look. At some point, Nebraska needs to win a game they’re not supposed to win. Why can’t it be this weekend?
COMMON FAN KEYS TO VICTORY
The Home Stretch. Hard to believe there are only three games left in the season, Common Fans. What a roller coaster it’s been. From the high highs of a 5-1 start to the low lows of three consecutive losses, it’s safe to say this season hasn’t gone exactly as Matt Rhule or most fans envisioned. But guess what? There’s still time for the 2024 campaign to be a success. At the very least, getting a sixth win and getting to a bowl game would be a step in the right direction. Win more than one of these last three? I think Husker Nation would consider that a successful year.
Regardless of what happens, let’s strap into the cockpit and get on board with the quest for at least six wins and a bowl game. Pull out the lucky overalls, make your favorite homemades, and get ready to scream at the TV to help pull the Big Red to victory.
Traveling to LA? You know what’s better than screaming at the TV? Screaming at the game in person. Friend of the program Evan Bland is reporting that upwards of 25,000 Husker fans could be in attendance at the Coliseum on Saturday. That would be an outstanding–and not at all surprising–showing by Husker Nation. Hats off to anyone representing the Big Red in enemy territory. It never gets old hearing about how well Nebraska fans travel. Let’s make sure the Trojans (and their fans) can feel your presence.
And, if you’ll be in the house this week, we'd love to hear from you. Send us an email to commonfangbr@gmail.com or hit us up on social media (@commonfangbr on X) to share your experience. Send pictures, stories, restaurant recommendations, smart remarks…whatever you’ve got! Let’s get back on track and go 1-0 this week!
As always, GBR for LIFE.
MORE: Matt Rhule Declares Dylan Raiola ‘Ready to Go’ Saturday Against USC
MORE: Analytics Preview: Nebraska Football at USC
MORE: How to Watch Nebraska Wrestling at Campbell, North Carolina: Breakdown, Preview, Streaming
MORE: Nebraska's Matt Rhule Describes Dylan Raiola's Reaction to Dana Holgorsen as New OC
MORE: Nebraska-USC Preview with Brandon Jones, Host of the Light the Torch (USC) Podcast
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.