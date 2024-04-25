2025 Tight End Bear Tenney Discusses His Commitment to Nebraska
It’s not every day you get a commit, but the Nebraska Cornhuskers have just landed one of their top targets.
Three-star tight end Bear Tenney, a 6-foot-5 tight prospect in the class of 2025, went public Thursday morning with his commitment to the Huskers.
Tenney ranks as high as the No. 11 tight end (ESPN) in the nation and has been offered by dozens of schools. He will be a senior this fall at Lone Peak High School in Highland, Utah, after playing his previous prep seasons in Arizona and Texas.
Asked by HuskerMax why he decided to commit to the Huskers, Tenney didn't hesitate with a two-word response: “Dylan Raiola.”
He dived deeper into it by saying, “I’m excited to have him as my quarterback. The facilities also play a factor alongside this Nebraska coaching staff. I have a great relationship with Dylan and the staff both, so they equally play a big role.”
Tenney mentioned the role that head coach Matt Rhule has played in his recruitment.
“He started recruiting me during my sophomore season, and that has played a huge factor when considering them up until this point.”
Tenney said his recruitment is now “100% shut down,” and he explained exactly when he decided he was going to commit.
“I committed to the coaches a couple of days ago. They are extremely pumped about it and have told me there is no better place to develop. I was planning to commit on Friday, and Dylan Raiola stated I should commit to Nebraska on Thursday as I’ll enter my weekend visit as a commit. He persuaded me to move my decision date up.”
Raiola is a former five-star quarterback who is competing for the starting QB job, which he seems to have a great chance of landing.
Tenney had a special message to the Nebraska fan base: “Me and Dylan will be the best duo in the nation.”
You might also like ...
- Jeremy Pernell’s Top 100 Prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft
- Husker Dan: What Should Fans Look For in the Nebraska Spring Game?
- Jeremy Pernell: NFL Combine’s Medical Tests Can Prove Pivotal in Draft
- Hunter Higgins Set for Nebraska Spring Game Visit
- Can Nebraska’s Running Backs Take ‘the Next Step’?
- O-Lineman Broderick Shull Talks Nebraska Visit and Schools Standing Out
- Jeremy Pernell: An NFL Draft That’s Top-Heavy With Offensive Talent