All Huskers

2025 Tight End Bear Tenney Discusses His Commitment to Nebraska

6-foot-5 prospect from Utah says he and Dylan Raiola will be 'the best duo in the nation'

Caleb Sisk

It’s not every day you get a commit, but the Nebraska Cornhuskers have just landed one of their top targets.

Three-star tight end Bear Tenney, a 6-foot-5 tight prospect in the class of 2025, went public Thursday morning with his commitment to the Huskers.

Tenney ranks as high as the No. 11 tight end (ESPN) in the nation and has been offered by dozens of schools. He will be a senior this fall at Lone Peak High School in Highland, Utah, after playing his previous prep seasons in Arizona and Texas.

Asked by HuskerMax why he decided to commit to the Huskers, Tenney didn't hesitate with a two-word response: “Dylan Raiola.”

He dived deeper into it by saying, “I’m excited to have him as my quarterback. The facilities also play a factor alongside this Nebraska coaching staff. I have a great relationship with Dylan and the staff both, so they equally play a big role.”

Tenney mentioned the role that head coach Matt Rhule has played in his recruitment.

“He started recruiting me during my sophomore season, and that has played a huge factor when considering them up until this point.”

Tenney said his recruitment is now “100% shut down,” and he explained exactly when he decided he was going to commit.

“I committed to the coaches a couple of days ago. They are extremely pumped about it and have told me there is no better place to develop. I was planning to commit on Friday, and Dylan Raiola stated I should commit to Nebraska on Thursday as I’ll enter my weekend visit as a commit. He persuaded me to move my decision date up.”

Raiola is a former five-star quarterback who is competing for the starting QB job, which he seems to have a great chance of landing.

Tenney had a special message to the Nebraska fan base: “Me and Dylan will be the best duo in the nation.”

You might also like ...

Published |Modified
Caleb Sisk

CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a contributor for Volunteer Country, Inside The Reds, All Bearcats, Blue Wings Rising and All Huskers, bringing a consistent mix of both quality and quantity content and posting daily content for supporters across the world. He is a fan of both college and professional sports. He is originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, but now lives in a small city in Georgia named Tunnel Hill. He was born and raised to love sports and is living out a passion of his as he loves and enjoys writing about a plethora of different teams and sports. 