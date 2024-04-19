2025 Wideout Corey Simms Zeroes In on Four Standout Schools
Corey Simms is a heavily recruited 2025 wideout from Christian Brothers College High School in St. Louis. He recently released a list of his top schools but now has really started to narrow his focus on four programs that have been standing out the most.
Simms, the son of a former Nebraska basketball player, speaks more about each school below with HuskerMax.
Missouri: “Missouri is a top school for several reasons. Mizzou is the home team. Mizzou has several WRs who will be transitioning after this upcoming season. That will allow me an opportunity to work hard and find my place in the offense. I have a great relationship with Coach Peeler. We talk regularly. He’s expressed how he’d like to use me offensively. Coach Drinkz and I have also established a relationship and communication.”
USC: “USC has an amazing football program. USC recently had a few strong commits. I appreciate the level of consistency. Coach Lincoln Riley and Dennis Simmons have been working together for quite some time. My parents and I have established a great relationship with Coach Simmons. We’re in constant communication. Coach Simmons has expressed how they would love me to be a part of their program. Coach Simmons is all about development, and I’m here for it all! USC has key players who will be transitioning to the next level. I will have a chance to come in, learn, and grow. Lincoln Riley’s name speaks for itself. Phenomenal coach! USC is at the top of my list.”
Ole Miss: “Ole Miss is coached very well, Coach Kiffin’s offense looks like I can thrive in it. I have a good relationship with Coach McDonald and I believe he has a plan to help me develop.
Nebraska: “Nebraska has shown lots of love and has been recruiting me pretty hard. Nebraska has remained consistent throughout the recruitment process. Nebraska recently had the number one quarterback out of the class of 2024 commit. That’s pretty big!”
The 6-foot-4, 195-pound prospect has some official visits lined up.
“I currently have OVs scheduled for USC, Mizzou, and Nebraska. I’m in the process of scheduling an OV with Ole Miss. However, a date has not been confirmed. I am also in the process of identifying other schools to schedule OVs with outside of these four. These schools will be receiving OVs because they have expressed interest, my parents and I are interested, and I can see myself as part of their offense.”
When does he plan to commit? “My goal is to make a decision in mid to late August.”