2026 Athlete Eli Johnson Recaps Nebraska Spring Game Visit
The Nebraska Cornhuskers had a plethora of visitors on campus during the Red-White spring game, including Ei Johnson.
Johnson is a 2026 wide receiver and tight end at Westside High School in Omaha, Nebraska. He measures in at around 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds.
“I really enjoyed the visit and I had a great time,” Johnson told HuskerMax.
He said he “did not have many conversations with coaches, but a good amount came and greeted me and were respectful.”
A couple of wide receivers caught Johnson's eye.
“The player that stood out to me the most was Jaylen Lloyd,” he said. “It is really cool to see how much he has improved since high school. Jacory Barney Jr. was another player that impressed me. He made some great catches and was really explosive.”
He said Nebraska’s “elite atmosphere” is what makes the Huskers unique. “Fans show up and show out every chance they get.”
This visit won't be his last.
“I plan to visit again in the fall,” he said. “Nebraska is pretty high in my recruitment because of the great coaches, amazing atmosphere, and top-notch facilities, so another visit is without a doubt.”