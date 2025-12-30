2027 4-Star Offensive Lineman Includes Nebraska in Top Schools List

Nebraska football is continuing its aggressive expansion into the Southeast, and the latest target in the crosshairs is 2027 four-star offensive lineman Nate Carson. A standout from Irmo, South Carolina, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound trench warrior has identified the Huskers as one of the six primary programs steering his recruitment.

While Nebraska faces a heavy lift against regional giants like South Carolina, Tennessee and Alabama, Matt Rhule’s staff has leveraged a strong early connection to remain a legitimate contender. For a program looking to rebuild its historic "Pipeline" offensive line, landing a blue-chip talent like Carson would be a massive statement in the 2027 cycle. Despite being nearly 1,000 miles from Lincoln, Carson’s interest in Nebraska is far from a fluke.

As the 2027 recruiting cycle begins to sharpen into focus, Carson has emerged as one of the most sought-after trench warriors in the country, narrowing his list to a powerhouse final six that includes Nebraska, Oregon, Ohio State, Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Carson’s elite status is backed by a stellar 90 rating from 247Sports, which slots him as the No. 168 overall prospect in the nation. Standing as the No. 19 offensive tackle in his class and the No. 5 player in South Carolina, Carson possesses the rare combination of frame and footwork that blue-chip programs crave.

For Nebraska, maintaining a spot alongside such national contenders is a testament to the staff's relentless pursuit and the growing national brand of Rhule’s program.

Beyond his impressive physical frame and ranking, Carson’s elite status is further cemented by his early selection to the Under Armour All-America Game roster. Being named to this prestigious showcase is a milestone reserved for the nation's premier prospects, serving as a "golden ticket" that validates his talent on a national stage.

By earning a spot in the game as an underclassman, Carson has joined the ranks of the country's most elite recruits, ensuring he will compete against top-tier defensive talent in front of national media. For Nebraska, having a finalist with this level of national recognition underscores the caliber of athlete Rhule is targeting to anchor the future of the Huskers' front line.

When you turn on the tape, the first thing that jumps out is Carson's functional athleticism. For a prospect already tipping the scales at 270 pounds, Carson moves with the fluidity of a much lighter athlete, a trait that makes him an ideal fit for the modern "pro-style" schemes.

On the field, Carson possesses the elite footwork necessary to mirror speed rushers on the edge, yet he is at his most dominant when engaging in the run game, where his finishing ability consistently leaves defenders on the turf.

With a frame that offers significant growth potential, Carson already showcases advanced hand placement, allowing him to control opponents from the first contact. To transition from a high school standout to a collegiate force, his primary focus shifts to continued weight room development. Refining his hand-fighting techniques will also be vital as he prepares to face more sophisticated bull-rushers at the next level.

If Nebraska can successfully sell its vision of a "Pipeline" revival over the next few months, it may just secure a commitment from one of the nation's most gifted protectors, signaling that Lincoln is once again a destination for the country's elite.

