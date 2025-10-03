Nebraska Offers 2027 4-Star Offensive Lineman
The Nebraska Cornhuskers continue to make noise on the recruiting trail, and their latest target comes from Virginia. The rising star of the 2027 class, offensive lineman Junior Saunders, has added another major program to his impressive list of offers. The four-star prospect out of Woodberry Forest High School announced that he has received an offer from the University of Nebraska.
Junior Saunders Announces His Nebraska Offer
Standing 6-foot-5 and weighing 290 pounds, Saunders is a force in the trenches with the kind of frame college programs dream of. On his X account, he revealed the offer while thanking the Nebraska coaching staff for the opportunity.
His post read: "After a great conversation with @s_kwilli32 I’m blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Nebraska @CoachMattRhule @DonovanRaiola @CoachMatteo_WFS @WoodberryFB @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_."
For Nebraska, the offer highlights their commitment to strengthening the offensive line under head coach Matt Rhule. Landing a player with Saunders’ potential would be a huge step forward in building a dominant front for the future.
Saunders has already earned national recognition thanks to his combination of size, strength, and athleticism. Despite his massive build, he still has room to add more weight without losing agility. He plays both ways for Woodberry Forest, but his offensive line film is what has captivated recruiters.
In the run game, he comes off the ball with power and aggression, consistently pushing defenders back and setting the tone at the line of scrimmage. In pass protection, he uses his quick feet and balance to neutralize speed rushers, a rare trait for a lineman of his size.
Rising in the Rankings
Saunders is already building an impressive resume. He was named a MaxPreps Freshman All-American and has continued to build on that success. Heading into his junior year, he ranks as the No. 321 overall player in the On3 industry ranking, the No. 25 offensive tackle in the nation, and the No. 4 overall prospect in Virginia.
The Cornhuskers are now competing with some of the biggest names in college football for Saunders’ signature. His offer sheet already includes Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC, Penn State, Florida State, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, NC State, Pittsburgh, North Carolina, and Maryland, among others.
One challenge for Saunders is that most of his high school games are played on Saturdays, which makes traditional college visits harder to schedule. That puts added importance on the conversations he has with coaching staffs, including the one that just extended Nebraska’s offer.
As his recruitment heats up, Saunders has positioned himself as one of the marquee names in the 2027 class, and Nebraska has officially joined the chase.
More From Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.