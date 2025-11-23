2027 4-Star Running Back Amir Brown Commits to Nebraska

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Amir Brown has Committed to Nebraska, he tells me for @rivals⁰

The 5'11 205 RB from Raleigh, NC was previously committed to North Carolina

"Go Big Red ❤️🌽"