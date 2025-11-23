2027 4-Star Running Back Amir Brown Commits to Nebraska
Nebraska football has landed its running back of the future.
One of the top running backs in the country, 2027 four-star Amir Brown, announced his commitment to the Huskers on Sunday. The move completes his flip just weeks after decommitting from North Carolina.
Brown’s pledge comes after a fast-moving fall recruitment. The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Rolesville (N.C.) standout originally committed to North Carolina on Aug. 3 but reopened his recruitment on Oct. 15. Nebraska had already started building traction in September, and once Brown decommitted, the Huskers quickly positioned themselves at the top of his list.
With 33 Division 1 offers, Brown chose Nebraska over schools like Penn State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and more, making his recruiting win even more impressive for Matt Rhule and his staff.
But winning a head-to-head battle against national powers was only part of the story. What truly sealed the deal for Nebraska was how the program connected with Brown on a personal level.
The junior's decision didn’t come down to flashy facilities or a single highlight moment; it was the consistency of Nebraska’s message and the feeling he got every time he stepped on campus. After visiting Lincoln twice in back-to-back weeks for the Northwestern and USC games, Brown said he knew by the end of his first trip that Nebraska felt different.
He made the first visit with his dad, then returned a week later with his mom. Both experiences left the same impression, with the vision of how he would be used exactly what he was looking for.
Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel and head coach Matt Rhule emphasized development, early involvement in the offense, and a long-term plan tailored to Brown’s strengths. For a player with more than 30 FBS offers, the clarity and communication stood out.
Brown also highlighted the energy he felt inside Memorial Stadium during both visits. The environment, even during tough stretches of the season, showed him a fanbase and program trending in the right direction, something he said mattered more than wins and losses.
Brown is not just a talented back on paper, he’s a proven playmaker with the ability to impact games in multiple ways. During his junior season at Rolesville High, Brown carried the ball 189 times for 1,374 yards and 22 touchdowns, showcasing a balance of power, vision, and speed that makes him difficult to contain.
He’s also a capable receiver out of the backfield, hauling in 13 passes for 106 yards and a touchdown, giving Nebraska a dual-threat option in the running game and passing attack. Brown’s versatility was a key reason he led Rolesville to the third round of the North Carolina 8A playoffs, only falling short against a talented opponent.
With Brown’s commitment, Nebraska not only adds a high-level talent but also solidifies yet another cornerstone for the 2027 class. The junior appears to be a player who could make an immediate impact and help the Huskers continue building depth at one of the most important positions within Dana Holgorsen's offense.
