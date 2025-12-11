2027 Defensive Lineman Jayden Travers Commits to Nebraska

A week after signing 10 players for the 2026 class, Nebraska has picked up a 2027 commitment.

Jayden Travers, a three-star defensive lineman, has committed to the Huskers. He chose the Big Red over Michigan and Miami.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 DL Jayden Travers has Committed to Nebraska, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 265 DL chose the Cornhuskers over Michigan and Miami



“Go Big Red”https://t.co/awv26Ual5r pic.twitter.com/j8knhdHBj9 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 11, 2025

Travers plays at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 523 prospect in the class and No. 53 defensive lineman.

247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins called Travers a player "that can penetrate with his power and surge."

"Impressive looking off the hoof with a muscular and streamlined 6-foot-3, 260-pound build that’s equipped with rather promising features (33.5-inch arms, 11-inch hands)," Ivins said.

Travers's commitment comes just a day after Nebraska coach Matt Rhule announced that defensive line coach Terry Bradden had been let go. A quick addition to that room without a coach officially in place bodes well for the future.

2027 Class

Nebraska's 2027 class is up to seven total commitments so far.

Omaha Central athlete Tory Pittman III leads the way as a five-star prospect. The top player in the state of Nebraska, Pittman committed in October.

2027 safety prospect Tory Pittman III. | @domonationalteam/Instagram

A couple of months ago, another Omaha product made his commitment. Three-star Matt Erickson out of Millard South is set to follow in his father's footsteps in playing for Nebraska.

The first commit for the class came back in May. Four-star quarterback Trae Taylor has been the face of the class for several months, aiding the coaching staff in peer recruiting.

The latest commit before Travers was three-star running back Amir Brown in November. The other two commits to the class are four-star wide receivers Antayvious Ellis and Jabari Watkins.

Four-star wide receiver Jabari Watkins is committed to Nebraska. | @jabariwatkins18/X

2026 Class

The 2026 class officially added 10 signees last week.

Rhule has said this fall that he recruits football players, not recruiting stars. Those stars are falling in place for the 2027 class, but the 2026 class is another story.

The group of signees includes a pair of four stars (247Sports Composite) in cornerback Danny Odem and offensive tackle Claude Mpouma. Australian kicker Michael Sarikizis does not have a star rating.

2026 four-star offensive tackle prospect Claude Mpouma. | @c_pu_ma_/Instagram

The rest of the class, all three-stars, are wide receiver Nalin Scott, wide receiver Larry Miles, tight end Luke Sorensen, running back Jamal Rule, inside offensive lineman Leon Noil Jr., inside offensive lineman Hayden Ainsworth, offensive tackle Rex Waterman, and linebacker Jase Reynolds.

Team Rankings

Nebraska's 2026 class ranks well behind the pace, compared to Nebraska's peers in the league and nationally. According to the 247Sports Composite, the Huskers are No. 114 in the country and 17th out of 18 schools in the Big Ten Conference. The Rivals Industry Ranking has Nebraska 96th in the country and also 17th in the league

As for the 2027 class, another addition keeps the Big Red near the top. The 247Sports Composite lists Nebraska as No. 2 in the Big Ten and No. 5 in the nation, behind Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and Ohio State. The Rivals Industry Ranking also has the Huskers at No. 2 in the league and No. 5 nationally, trailing Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Texas A&M.

