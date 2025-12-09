Terry Bradden Out as Nebraska Defensive Line Coach

LINCOLN—Matt Rhule has made another coaching change.

At his first press conference since beginning bowl prep, Rhule began by saying he had made three coaching changes. The first two were known: defensive coordinator John Butler and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola. On Tuesday, Rhule announced that defensive line coach Terry Bradden has also been let go.

"I let Terry Bradden go as the defensive line coach," Rhule said at the end of his opening statement. "We're actively what we'll do, defensive line-wise."

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Part of the decision to make a change on the defensive line comes from a new defensive coordinator, Rob Aurich.

"As I talked to Rob, he had some visions of how he wanted it to be," Rhule said. "That was an area that he had some notions, 'this is important to me.' I think it's important to have some people familiar with what he does."

Bradden joined the staff for just one season after eight years as a defensive assistant for the Kansas City Chiefs. Before coaching in the NFL, Bradden coached at Florida Atlantic (2014) and Bethune-Cookman (2016), with a stop as the head coach at Florida's Inlet Grove High School in between.

Cincinnati running back Tawee Walker is stopped for no gain by Nebraska defensive linemen Keona Davis and Cameron Lenhardt. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Associate head coach Phil Snow is still leading the defense for the bowl game. The defensive line is being coached by a combination of special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler, outside linebackers coach Phil Simposon, and graduate assistant/assistant defensive line coach Ira Savage-Lewis.

"If we make a move with someone, they might come in and help us as well in the bowl game," Rhule said. "I think it's really important that the players get to know the guys that are going to coach them for next year and the coaches get a chance to see the guys."

Rhule noted that he is "not going to fire anyone else," meaning the three full-time staff changes could be the end of the moves made for Nebraska this offseason. However, Aurich could push for changes once he works with the staff.

The Defensive Line Under Bradden

Rhule wants the defense to "fly around", similar to how the Blackshirts played in his first year in Lincoln. That meant a change at defensive coordinator, but also on the defensive line to free guys up to be difference makers.

Bradden had the unenviable task of taking over while difference makers Nash Hutmacher and Ty Robinson ran out of eligibility. The 2025 edition of the defensive line was extremely young, with only one senior making the three-deep for the final game of the season: Elijah Jeudy at nose guard.

Elijah Jeudy is the only senior that was starting on the defensive line at the end of the year. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The defensive end and defensive tackle positions were topped by underclassmen, with Williams Nwaneri and Keona Davis holding the starting spots. Cam Lenhardt (Jr.), Jaylen George (Jr.), and Riley Van Poppel (So.) were next on the depth chart.

Nebraska's defense struggled on third downs, in the red zone, and at applying pressure for sacks or tackles-for-loss. While that is not solely a defensive line issue, that group can wreak havoc in those phases, as Husker fans have seen Blackshirt D-lines do in the past.

Next Defensive Line Coach

Elijah Robinson is name that has dominated reports in recent days.

Elijah Robinson has made coaching stops at Penn State, Temple, Baylor, Texas A&M, and Syracuse. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A Penn State grad and former Rhule assistant, Robinson spent the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Syracuse. Just a few days ago, multiple reports noted that he was hired as the defensive line coach at LSU.

However, Football Scoop reports that multiple programs, including Nebraska, are chasing Robinson and attempting to lure him away from Lane Kiffin's first staff in Baton Rouge.

