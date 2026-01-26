2027 New Jersey 3-star WR receives offer from Nebraska

The Nebraska Cornhuskers coaching staff has been hard at it on the recruiting trail, looking for the next group of prospects to eventually call Lincoln home.

Among those drawing interest is Oradell, New Jersey, 2027 three-star wide receiver Bryan Porter. This season at Bergen Catholic, the 6-foot, 195-pound playmaker totaled 29 receptions for 590 yards and eight touchdowns, also contributing on the ground with a rushing score, per hisMaxPreps page.

Turning to Porter's performance, the Crusaders finished 8-3, making it to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Non-Public A semifinals before falling to Don Bosco Prep 31-17. “The season went okay for us; it wasn’t how we planned for it to go. But we're coming for everything next year,” Porter said.

Porter, who has seen his recruitment pick up recently, received his offer from the Cornhuskers on January 20, after speaking with wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts. “The recruiting process is going crazy for me right now, and it’s starting to pick up even more, but it’s exciting. Coach Shorts was just telling me about Nebraska and how they would use me. It was a really good conversation we had. I think they are a really good program, and I definitely need to go out there to see how I could fit in there.”

Along with Nebraska, Porter holds offers from Boston College, Michigan, Oklahoma, Marshall, Syracuse, Michigan State, Auburn, Penn State, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Minnesota, Vanderbilt, Temple, Rutgers, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Ohio State, Washington, Wisconsin, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Memphis, plus recent offers from Wake Forest and Connecticut.

Porter is rated three stars by 247Sports and Rivals. The 247Sports Composite ranks him 88 overall, No. 439 nationally, No. 58 at wide receiver, and No. 11 in New Jersey. While the Rivals Industry Ranking has him at No. 565 nationally, No. 80 at receiver, and No. 17 in New Jersey.

Now that Junior Days are underway and recruits can visit schools, Porter has not scheduled any trips yet. However, he is arranging visits. Earlier this season, he attended games at Rutgers, Ohio State, and Penn State.

This off-season, Porter continues to grind and also competes in track and field, where he is a two-time All-American. He runs the 200 meters and the 4X200 relay. “The offseason is going great! I just keep on grinding every day and trying to better myself in the weight room and on the field. Plus, I’m also running track.”

With over 20 offers and significant interest, Porter is soaking in the experience. “I am hearing from a lot of schools, but no school is standing out right now. I’m open to all schools.”

And when the time comes for him to make a decision, he will be looking for a program where he has the opportunity to get on the field early. “I want to have a real connection with the coaches, and I want to play early and have a coaching staff that can develop me to the next level.”

Porter is the younger brother of Notre Dame wide receiver Quincy Porter.

JSZ All-Zone Non-Public Team WR Profile: Bryan Porter, Bergen Catholic 🏈



Porter is the next player in his family to become difference-maker for the Crusaders. A run after the catch monster, the junior receiver thrived on creating big plays. He averaged 20 yards per reception… pic.twitter.com/GBZfzr1QBG — Jersey Sports Zone (@JSZ_Sports) December 11, 2025

