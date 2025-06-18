All Huskers

2027 Outside Hitter Shaye Witherspoon Commits to Nebraska Volleyball

Nebraska's 2027 class now has four confirmed commits, with the latest behind outside hitter Shaye Witherspoon.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska volleyball commit Shaye Witherspoon.
Nebraska volleyball commit Shaye Witherspoon. / @shaye.witherspoon/Instagram
Nebraska volleyball's 2027 recruiting class got another boost Tuesday.

Outside hitter Shaye Witherspoon has committed to the Huskers. She made the announcement on social media.

"I am beyond grateful and SUPER excited to announce my verbal commitment to play volleyball at the University of Nebraska where I will be continuing my academic and athletic career," Witherspoon said. "And a B1G thank you to Coach Dani, Coach Jaylen, Coach Kelly, and Coach Brennan for giving me this amazing opportunity, I cannot wait to be a husker!! 🌽❤️🏐 GBR!!!!!"

Witherspoon is ranked No. 10 overall by PrepDig and No. 11 by PrepVolleyball. The 6-foot-3 outside hitter plays at Lafayette High School, near St. Louis.

As a sophomore, Witherspoon averaged 4.4 kills per set on a .379 hitting percentage. She helped Lafayette to a second straight Class 5 state title.

Harper Murray sends a kill.
Harper Murray sends a kill. / Amarillo Mullen

Nebraska is loaded with upperclassmen pin hitters, including All-Americans Harper Murray and Taylor Landfair. As for underclassmen, the Huskers boast sophomore transfer Virginia Adriano, redshirt freshman Skyler Pierce, and true freshmen Teraya Sigler and Ryan Hunter. Two pins are also committed in the 2026 class with Gabby DiVita and Jayden Robinson.

Witherspoon is the fourth known commitment for Nebraska's 2027 class. She is joined by libero Pulelehua Laikona, middle blocker Kendall Omoruyi, and setter Malorie Boesiger.

Nebraska is coming off of a 33-3 season in which the Huskers finished as co-Big Ten Champions and made the national semifinals. Just a few months ago, head coach John Cook retired and was promptly replaced by former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly.

Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

