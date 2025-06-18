2027 Outside Hitter Shaye Witherspoon Commits to Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska volleyball's 2027 recruiting class got another boost Tuesday.
Outside hitter Shaye Witherspoon has committed to the Huskers. She made the announcement on social media.
"I am beyond grateful and SUPER excited to announce my verbal commitment to play volleyball at the University of Nebraska where I will be continuing my academic and athletic career," Witherspoon said. "And a B1G thank you to Coach Dani, Coach Jaylen, Coach Kelly, and Coach Brennan for giving me this amazing opportunity, I cannot wait to be a husker!! 🌽❤️🏐 GBR!!!!!"
Witherspoon is ranked No. 10 overall by PrepDig and No. 11 by PrepVolleyball. The 6-foot-3 outside hitter plays at Lafayette High School, near St. Louis.
As a sophomore, Witherspoon averaged 4.4 kills per set on a .379 hitting percentage. She helped Lafayette to a second straight Class 5 state title.
Nebraska is loaded with upperclassmen pin hitters, including All-Americans Harper Murray and Taylor Landfair. As for underclassmen, the Huskers boast sophomore transfer Virginia Adriano, redshirt freshman Skyler Pierce, and true freshmen Teraya Sigler and Ryan Hunter. Two pins are also committed in the 2026 class with Gabby DiVita and Jayden Robinson.
Witherspoon is the fourth known commitment for Nebraska's 2027 class. She is joined by libero Pulelehua Laikona, middle blocker Kendall Omoruyi, and setter Malorie Boesiger.
Nebraska is coming off of a 33-3 season in which the Huskers finished as co-Big Ten Champions and made the national semifinals. Just a few months ago, head coach John Cook retired and was promptly replaced by former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly.
