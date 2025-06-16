Norris 2027 Setter Malorie Boesiger Commits to Nebraska Volleyball
Another Boesiger is set to play volleyball at Nebraska.
Malorie Boesiger, a 2027 setter from Norris High School just south of Lincoln, Neb., has committed to the Huskers. She made the announcement on social media Monday morning.
"I’m extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska to further my academic and volleyball career," Boesiger wrote on social media. "I want to give a B1G thank you to Coach Dani, Coach Jaylen, Coach Kelly, and Coach Brennan for the incredible opportunity to live out my dream. I’m staying home!!!"
The 5-foot-9 setter is ranked No. 14 overall from Prep volleyball and No. 35 overall from PrepDig for the 2027 class. Those two sites have her as the No. 3 and No. 8 setter, respectively. She's the first Husker commit in the class.
Boesiger follows her sister Maise in staying in-state for the Cornhuskers. Maise will be a senior defensive specialist for the Big Red this fall.
Nebraska is currently loaded at the setter position. Bergen Reilly is entering her third season in Lincoln, after earning All-America honors and Big Ten Setter of the Year in each of her first two seasons. Campbell Flynn joins the team as a freshman and is the reigning Gatorade National Player of the Year.
The Huskers have three commits for the class of 2026, but none at the setter position. Those commits are outside hitters Gabby DiVita and Jayden Robinson and middle blocker Keoni Williams.
Nebraska is coming off of a 33-3 season in which the Huskers finished as co-Big Ten Champions and made the national semifinals. Just a few months ago, head coach John Cook retired and was promptly replaced by former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly.
