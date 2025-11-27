How to Watch No. 1 Nebraska Volleyball vs. No. 25 Penn State, Ohio State with Previews, Breakdowns, TV Channel
Only two more matches stand between history and the 2025 Nebraska volleyball team.
It what has been one of the most dominant regular seasons in college volleyball history, the Huskers enter the last weekend of the regular season with a chance to go unbeaten in conference play for the first time as part of the Big Ten, plus the first squad to be a 20-0 Big Ten Champion since 2009 Penn State — which also capped their third straight conference crown. While NU won't match the 2008 Penn State team that didn't lose a set in Big Ten play, they'll get awfully close, with UCLA representing the only losing set for Nebraska this season.
Harper Murray, Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly, and Rebekah Allick are destined for All-American status, with the only question being who of the first three could win Big Ten and National Player of the Year. Here's all you need to know for college volleyball's final weekend in the regular season.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (28-0, 18-0 B1G) at No. 25 Penn State (17-11, 11-7 B1G)
- When: Friday, November 28
- Where: John Cook Arena at Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 5:30 p.m. CST
- Watch: B1G Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
No. 25 Penn State Scout
Head Coach
Katie Schumacher-Cawley | 4th season at Penn State; 13th as HC | 101-29 (.777) at PSU; 226-175 (.564) Career Record | 2024 National Champion, 2x Regional Semifinals | 1x B1G Title (2024) | Jimmy V Award (2025) | Previous head coach at Penn and UIC | Previous assistant at Penn State, UIC and Illinois.
2024 Finish
W, 3-1 vs. No. 3 Louisville to become the 2024 NCAA Volleyball National Champions.
2025 Record
17-11 (11-7 B1G, T-6th)
Key Wins: #10 Wisconsin, #12 Creighton, #14 USC, #16 Kansas,
Notable Losses: #1 Nebraska, #2 Kentucky, #4 Pittsburgh, #9 Arizona State, #11 Purdue, #15 Indiana, #18 Minnesota, #20 TCU.
All-Time Series
Nebraska leads 29-13 (Oct. 3, 2025 last matchup, 3-0 NU)
Key Returners
- Ava Falduto | L/DS | Soph. | PSU’s primary defensive specialist, who led the Nittany Lions in aces (39) last season and is one of five players with double-digit aces in 2025 (26).
- Gillian Grimes | L | Sr. | Returning libero for Penn State who’s among the team’s leading servers; Named Second Team All-Big Ten after leading PSU in digs with 529 in 2024.
- Jordan Hopp | MB | Gr. | The Alliance, Nebraska native played sparingly in 2024 after transferring from Iowa State, but now leads PSU in blocks with 92.
- Maggie Mendelson | MB | Sr. | Played her first two seasons at Nebraska before going to Penn State for an excellent 2024 campaign, but has regressed in 2025 due to the subpar setting.
- Caroline Jurevicius | OH/RS | Soph. | Another transfer from Nebraska, Jurevicius made the transition to outside hitter to make way for superstar transfer Kennedy Martin.
Key Departures
- Izzy Starck | S | Departure | Former No. 1 overall recruit and 2024 National Freshman of the Year who departed the team in September to prioritize her mental health; will enter the transfer portal on Dec. 2.
- Jess Mruzik | OH | Graduated | Three-time All-American who was voted the NCAA Championship Most Outstanding Player in leading PSU's national title run.
- Camryn Hannah | OH | Graduated | Paired with Mruzik as one of the country’s top attacking duos; second on Penn State in 2024 with 532.5 points, earning All-American Honorable Mention.
- Taylor Trammell | MB | Graduated | A monster middle blocker that earned All-American Honorable Mention after hitting .442 with 260 kills alongside 135 blocks in 37 matches.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Emmi Sellman | OH | Soph. | Second on PSU in kills (227) and third in points (255.0) after being named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team at Ohio State in 2024.
- Kennedy Martin | RS | Jr. | Arguably the best player in college volleyball, the South Carolina native ranks near the top nationally in points and kills with 639.5 (6.21 P/S) and 559 (5.43 K/S).
- Addie Lyon | S | Gr. | Two-time transfer from Saint Louis and Missouri, who has been thrust into the starting setter role and has averaged 9.69 assists per set after the shocking and sudden departure of Izzy Starck.
Outlook
Give credit to a resilient Penn State that could've folded for the season after getting embarrassed by Nebraska on national television in the infamous October 3 sweep at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions are 10-5 since that night, but a sweep of No. 10 Wisconsin marks the only ranked win in that span, and that was when the Badgers were without All-American setter Charlie Fuerbringer.
Kennedy Martin continues to put up video game numbers at opposite with 6.21 points and 5.43 kills per set, which both lead the Big Ten. Blocking has been a big issue for the Nittany Lions all season, seeing their 2.48 blocks per set mark in 2024 shrink to 2.11 this season, which is ranked 14th in the conference. There's always the talent and potential for this team to put a challenge to Nebraska, but that is far from likely against a Husker team determined to repeat October's sweep of PSU.
How to Follow Along
- Matchup: No. 1 Nebraska (28-0, 18-0 B1G) at Ohio State (6-20, 3-15 B1G)
- When: Saturday, November 29
- Where: John Cook Arena at Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln, Neb.
- Time: 8 p.m. CST
- Watch: Big Ten Network
- Listen: Huskers Radio Network and Affiliates
Ohio State Scout
Head Coach
Jen Flynn Oldenburg | 6th season at Ohio State & as HC | 95-74 (.562) at Ohio State & Career Record | B1G Coach OTY (2020) | Previous assistant at Illinois.
2024 Finish
Did not qualify for the postseason.
2025 Record
Key Wins: None.
Notable Losses: #10 Wisconsin, #11 Purdue, #13 Miami, #14 USC, #15 Indiana, #18 Minnesota, #24 Penn State.
All-Time Series
Nebraska leads 20-10 (Oct. 19, 2024 last matchup, 3-0 NU)
Key Returners
- Reese Wuebker | OH/DS | Soph. | Second on the team with 279.5 points and 260 kills while reaching 14 aces on the season.
- Kaia Castle | MB | R-Fr. | Team leader with 88 blocks and third on the Buckeyes with 236.5 points in her debut season after sitting out in all matches last year.
- Olivia Hasbrook | L/DS | Soph. | Returning starter that's replicated similar numbers from 2024 with a team high 3.42 digs per set and 37 aces.
- Mia Tuman | S | Jr. | Former top recruit and returning starter who's on pace to record her worst assists per set mark (8.59) of her Buckeyes career in her third year setting.
Key Departures
- Emily Londot | OPP | Graduated | Second round pick of MLV's Omaha Supernovas after a prolific five-year career at OSU; led the Buckeyes with 595 points and 4.36 kills per set as a graduate season.
- Emmi Sellman | OH | Transfer | Now at Penn State after posting 3.15 points per set as a true freshman.
- Eloise Brandewie | MB | Transfer | Sophomore middle that led the Buckeyes with 125 blocks and recorded 172 kills before transferring to Creighton ahead of her junior year.
- Grace Egan | OH | Transfer | The second in-conference transfer, the Illinois native has become a starter at Wisconsin after doing the same with Ohio State in 2024.
Impact Transfers/Newcomers
- Hannah Jones | OH | Transfer | Made her way to Columbus from Memphis, where she was an all-conference second team pick and now leads OSU with 361.5 points and 3.40 kills per set.
- Ashley Carr | MB | R-Sr. | Spent the previous four years at Miami and has become a full-time starter at Ohio State with 204 points in 92 sets played.
Outlook
The shocking downfall of Ohio State and head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg hasn't been a fun storyline. A Final Four contender that produced Big Ten setter of the Year Mac Podraza and National Freshman of the Year Emilly Londot, the Buckeyes were in a regional final as little as three years ago, but a roster overhaul after that season put OSU on the path you see now.
Mia Tuman was one of the prized recruits of the heralded 2023 class, and she's been solid with back-to-back seasons of averaging over 9.5 assists per set, but that mark has fallen to 8.59 this season as hitters have struggled to score points. Memphis transfer Hannah Jones has been a hit out of the portal, but she's the lone player to eclipse 300 points (361.5) and 300 kills (316).
Most of that stems from OSU's loss of their four leading scorers from last season in Londot, Emmi Sellman (Penn State), Grace Egan (Wisconsin), and Eloise Brandewie (Creighton). Middle blocker Ashley Carr transferred from Miami after four seasons and is second on the team in blocks (79), but it's far from what Brandewie produced as a sophomore last season. Olivia Hasbrook has excelled at libero despite the team's struggles with 3.42 digs per set and a team-high 37 aces. Reese Wuebker has done her best as another starting outside (260 kills), and Kaia Castle leads Ohio State with 88 blocks, but it's not enough to compete in the Big Ten.
It's a sad state the Buckeyes are in going into the final weekend of the regular season. Once challenging Nebraska at the top of the conference standings, OSU will do its best not to finish in the Big Ten basement. Real questions will need to be answered about Oldenburg and what direction the program takes this offseason, especially after a season that will mark their first with single-digit wins since the 0-30 record in 2000.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.