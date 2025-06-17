Nebraska Volleyball Lands 2027's Top-Ranked Player, Middle Blocker Kendall Omoruyi
The top-ranked player in the 2027 class will be a Cornhusker.
Middle blocker Kendall Omoruyi committed to Nebraska volleyball Monday evening. She made the announcement on social media.
"I am incredibly excited and blessed to announce my verbal commitment to play at the University of Nebraska! First and foremost, I want to thank God for everything he has done for me and guiding me in the right path. I would like to thank my Mom for all of her support and sacrifices that she has made for me to be in this position. To my family that have pushed me in so many ways and sparked that internal drive. I would also like to thank my club (Arizona Storm Elite) and my coach Terri for the past 4 years! You have helped me so much on my journey and I couldn’t be more thankful. To my Storm Sisters, I love you all so much and I couldn’t imagine having this opportunity without you. And with that being said... GO BIG RED"
The 6-foot-4 commit from Casteel High School near Phoenix is rated No. 1 overall from PrepDig and No. 4 overall from PrepVolleyball. Last season, she averaged 2.7 kills on .342 hitting at her high school.
Omoruyi plays for club team Arizona Storm Elite. That's the same club as incoming Husker freshman Teraya Sigler and Kenna Cogill.
Nebraska's middle blockers have been dominant, with Andi Jackson earning first-team All-America last season. Jackson is a junior, while Rebekah Allick is a senior. The only other middles on the roster are true freshman Cogill and Manaia Ogbechie. NU also has a middle commit in the 2026 class with Keoni Williams.
Omoruyi joins Norris setter Malorie Boesiger as the only two known commits for the class of 2027, so far.
Nebraska is coming off of a 33-3 season in which the Huskers finished as co-Big Ten Champions and made the national semifinals. Just a few months ago, head coach John Cook retired and was promptly replaced by former Husker Dani Busboom Kelly.
