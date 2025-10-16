4-Star Running Back, North Carolina Decommit to Visit Nebraska

4 Star Top 20 RB in the 2027 class is planning to get to Lincoln for the Northwestern game next weekend.



4 Star WR Khalil Taylor and 4 Star LB Gabe Jenkins are recent PSU decommits that will also be on campus with Amir Brown.



2027 top 5 class 🔥✌️ https://t.co/ZJg3EonXRj