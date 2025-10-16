4-Star Running Back, North Carolina Decommit to Visit Nebraska
Nebraska’s upcoming showdown with Northwestern won’t just be about Big Ten standings. It’s shaping up to be a pivotal weekend on the recruiting trail.
Amir Brown, a four-star running back ranked among the top 20 prospects in the 2027 class, is expected to be in Lincoln for next weekend's game. With elite burst, vision, and versatility, Brown’s visit could signal growing traction between one of the nation’s most coveted backs and a Huskers staff eager to build its future ground game.
In seven games this season, Brown showcased why he's one of the most coveted backs in the 2027 class while playing for Rolesville High School (NC). Rushing 102 times for 802 yards, Brown averaged a staggering 7.9 yards per carry and 114.6 yards per game. He broke the 100-yard mark four times and found the end zone 11 times, with a long run of 33 yards highlighting his burst and vision. The production speaks volumes, but it’s the consistency and efficiency that make Brown a true game-changer.
Across the past two seasons, Brown has emerged as one of the most productive backs in the 2027 class. In 2024, he racked up 612 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 93 carries, while adding 269 receiving yards and two scores on 15 catches.
That was built on a strong 2023 campaign where he posted 472 rushing yards on 84 carries and four touchdowns, along with 77 yards receiving. Altogether, Brown enters the fall with 1,084 rushing yards, 15 rushing touchdowns, and 346 receiving yards on 24 receptions, showcasing a balanced skill set that makes him a threat on every down.
Per 247Sports, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound standout is rated as the No. 24 running back nationally in the 2027 class and holds the No. 13 overall spot among North Carolina recruits.
Brown’s recruitment has taken a compelling turn, and Nebraska is right in the mix. After decommitting from North Carolina, the four-star back reopened his recruitment, creating a prime opportunity for programs like the Huskers to make a move. With 40 offers on the table, including from national powers like Georgia, Ohio State, and Notre Dame, Brown’s interest in Nebraska underscores the staff’s ability to compete for elite talent.
If the Huskers can land him, it wouldn’t just be a win on the field. It would be a symbolic statement about Nebraska’s expanding national footprint and the recruiting momentum building under Matt Rhule. With elite production, national attention, and a fresh opportunity after his UNC decommitment, Brown represents both immediate impact and long-term momentum for Nebraska
If the Huskers can make a lasting impression, this could be one of the defining moves in building their 2027 class.
