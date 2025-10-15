4-Star Wide Receiver, Penn State Decommit to Visit Nebraska
Just days after decommitting from Penn State, 2027 wide receiver Khalil Taylor has locked in a visit to Nebraska for October 25. The Huskers were one of the first programs Taylor mentioned as a priority destination following his decision to reopen his recruitment. With explosive athleticism and early Power Five interest, Taylor’s visit signals a fast-moving opportunity for Matt Rhule’s staff to make a lasting impression.
Taylor put together a dominant junior campaign at Seton LaSalle High School, earning both KDKA Super 7 2A Player of the Year and Century Conference Player of the Year honors. He helped lead Seton LaSalle to an impressive 11-2 record and a berth in the WPIAL championship game, showcasing his playmaking ability on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Taylor hauled in 51 receptions for 932 yards and 22 touchdowns, while adding two kickoff return scores and a pick-six on defense to round out a truly electric season.
As a junior, Taylor has made a significant impact at Pine-Richland High School. Taylor has hauled in 19 receptions for 317 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged an impressive 16.7 yards per catch and 45.3 receiving yards per game, with a long of 76 yards.
Per 247Sports, Khalil Taylor holds a four-star rating and is ranked No. 102 nationally in the 2027 class. He’s listed as the No. 14 wide receiver in the cycle and currently stands as Pennsylvania’s No. 4 overall prospect.
Taylor’s upcoming visit represents a meaningful opportunity for Nebraska on multiple fronts. The Huskers’ swift inclusion on his shortlist highlights the staff’s recruiting agility and national reach, especially in a reopened recruitment.
With Taylor’s blend of speed and versatility, Nebraska can use the visit to showcase how he’d thrive in their evolving offensive system. Beyond the individual pitch, this moment could serve as a momentum builder for the 2027 cycle, positioning the Huskers as a serious player for other high-upside prospects. Hosting a former Penn State commit also reinforces Nebraska’s growing relevance on the national recruiting stage.
Taylor’s visit to Lincoln marks a pivotal moment in Nebraska’s early push for elite 2027 talent. With his dynamic skill set and national profile, the Huskers have a chance to make a strong impression and potentially reshape the trajectory of their recruiting class. Whether this leads to a commitment or simply builds momentum, hosting a player of Taylor’s caliber reinforces Nebraska’s intent to compete at the highest level and signals that the program is ready to capitalize on every opportunity.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.